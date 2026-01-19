WWE Raw preview: Two championship matches and more set for today’s show (early start time)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

-Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory

-Gunther opens the show

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Belfast, Northern Ireland, at The SSE Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams this afternoon on Netflix at 2CT/3ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).