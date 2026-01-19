AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches advertised for Saturday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.
-Mark Briscoe vs. El Clon for the TNT Title
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong for the CMLL Championship
Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be live on Saturday from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Chris McNeil’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
