AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches advertised for Saturday’s live show

January 19, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Mark Briscoe vs. El Clon for the TNT Title

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong for the CMLL Championship

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be live on Saturday from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Chris McNeil’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

