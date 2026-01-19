WWE Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

-The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Giulia and Kiana James in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Johnny Gargano vs. Nathan Frazer

Powell’s POV: While I assume Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy will defend the tag titles, the company did not list which two MFTs will serve as their challengers. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre. Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held in the same venue the following night. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).