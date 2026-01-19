What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for next Thursday’s live AMC show

January 19, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for the TNA Thursday Night Impact television show.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali

-Feast or Fired returns

-Indi Hartwell vs. M by Elegance

-The new System member will be revealed

-Elayna Black speaks

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live on Thursday from Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. TNA will tape future Impact episodes on Friday. We are seeking spoiler reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

