AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander
-Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight
-Samoa Joe vs. Mike Bailey
-AEW World Champion MJF appears
-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford
-Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia vs. Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Hechicero
Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Orlando, Florida, at Addition Financial Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
