AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

January 19, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander

-Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight

-Samoa Joe vs. Mike Bailey

-AEW World Champion MJF appears

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

-Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia vs. Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Hechicero

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Orlando, Florida, at Addition Financial Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

