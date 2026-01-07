NXT Championship officially vacated

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Oba Femi has officially vacated the NXT Championship. Femi defeated Leon Slater to retain the title during Tuesday’s NXT show. Femi placed the title belt in the middle of the ring before leaving. Read the official details at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE has been playing Femi highlight videos on Raw and Smackdown lately, so he is obviously main roster bound. The big question now is how the new NXT Champion will be crowned. As I wrote today in the NXT Hit List, I’d like to see a tournament rather than a single match to determine the new champion.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 After his victory at #NewYearsEvil, Oba Femi has officially vacated the #WWENXT Championship. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/NwMFVOuJjG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)