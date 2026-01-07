AEW Dynamite results (1/7): Barnett’s review of Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook in a Lights Out match, Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 327)

Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

Simulcast live January 7, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

The show began with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on commentary. In the ring, Justin Roberts introduced Jim Ross as the third man on commentary for the night. Excalibur advertised Sammy Guevara vs. Bandido, an MJF appearance, and a Willow Nightingale celebration. Backstage, Renee Paquette informed the crowd that JetSpeed would be unable to compete later. Ricochet and Don Callis appeared and gloated that their bounty was cashed in, and Jake Doyle (formerly Jake Something) appeared as the man who cashed in. Jack Perry will need to find two other partners.

Adam Page and Swerve Strickland vs. The Opps is the Main Event, but the opening match will be Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin. Jon Moxley made his ring entrance through the crowd. He was followed by Shelton Benjamin accompanied by MVP.

1. Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin: MVP joined in on commentary as an analyst. Shelton landed a couple of quick german suplex throws. Moxley bounced back quickly and traded strikes. Shelton forced Moxley to duck a kick, and he staggered back into the corner. They battled back and forth without anybody taking clear control, until Moxley sent Benjamin to the floor with a lariat. Moxley tossed Benjamin into the barricade, and Benjamin returned the favor seconds later. Benjamin sent Moxley over the barricade with a lariat and they battled into the stands.

They had a hockey fight in the stands until the referee forced Moxley back towards the ring. Benjamin leaped the barricade unconvincingly and landed a rather weak lariat. They battled at ringside and Benjamin was able to land a suplex throw on the floor. Moxley grabbed a wristlock and then tossed Benjamin into the ring steps. Despite not counting at all during the brawl in the stands, Benjamin was forced to answer a ten count. Both men were down after a double clothesline in the ring…[c]

My Take: It’s good to see JR back in the commentary booth, though having MVP out there as well makes the soundtrack a little crowded for the opening match.

Benjamin hopped onto the top rope and pulled Moxley down with a hip toss. Both guys traded holds. Shelton whiffed on a corkscrew kick, and Moxley followed up with a lariat, but couldn’t capitalize on it with a cover. Moxley went for a piledriver, but Shelton reversed and landed several German suplex throws in succession. The five minutes remaining warning was announced just as Moxley returned fire with a cutter. Moxley followed up with mounted punches in the corner, but Shelton managed to slip underneath him and land a powerbomb for a near fall.

Moxley was forced to reach the ropes as Benjamin applied a crossface type submission. Shelton followed up with a Paydirt a moment later for a close near fall. Both men battled on the turnbuckles. Moxley knocked Benjamin down and dove at him, but got nothing. Benjamin followed up with kick to Moxley’s bad leg, and a second one to the head for a near fall. Moxley replied with a Paradigm Shift for a close near fall. He followed up with a sleeper hold, and Shelton battled to his feet. They got tied up near the ropes with one minute remaining.

In frustration, Moxley dropped to a knee and Benjamin blasted him with a knee for another near fall. Benjamin locked in a triangle submission, but Moxley was able to stack him up for a three count.

Jon Moxley defeated Shelton Benjamin at 20:04 (They said 19:55 but they lied)

Moxley offered Shelton a handshake after the bell. A video showed Darby Allin skating backstage, and then we got some video highlights of Kazuchika Okada defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in his retirement match…[c]

My Take: A solid opener that was paced a bit slower than your average AEW contest. They fibbed a bit on the timing but nobody else is counting but me.

The Demand made their entrance. Jack Perry followed, and then his substitute tag partners The Young Bucks.

2. Jack Perry and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona): The bell rang and chaos erupted immediately. Perry landed a moonsault on Kaun and Liona on the floor, and then he landed a spear on Ricochet in the ring. They then landed a triple dropkick on Ricochet and gloated to the crowd. The babyface team remained in control as Perry landed a DDT on Ricochet while The Bucks landed a double team senton on Bishop Kaun.

The Gates of Agony returned fire by slamming Ricochet repeatedly between the ring apron and the barricade. Toa Liona then used a running body block to send him into the timekeeper’s area. Ricochet and Kaun then took out the Young Bucks on the floor…[c]