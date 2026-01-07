WWE Evolve results (1/7): Vetter’s review of Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy for the Evolve Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 42)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed January 7, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ve also noted that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is also a bit darker.

* This is the first new episode since December 17 because of the holidays.

* Sean Legacy spoke backstage, saying that The Vanity Project still holds all the power in Evolve, which is why he must win tonight.

1. Karmen Petrovic vs. Laynie Luck. No ID Title belt for Laynie tonight. Footage aired of her winning the vacant belt at Wrestling Open. Standing switches to open, and Laynie has the height and overall size advantage. Robert Stone said Laynie is an inspiration for female independent wrestlers across the country. Karmen hit a mid-ring swinging faceplant for a nearfall. Laynie hit a suplex at 2:00 and a running knee in the corner.

The commentators noted that Laynie has been wrestling for 11 years. Karmen hit a second-rope flying Sling Blade, then an Eat D’Feat and a sliding kick. Laynie fired back with a swinging sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Karmen hit the “Petrifier” (a spinning kick to the head while Laynie was on her knees) for the pin. They filled that time well.

Karmen Petrovic defeated Laynie Luck at 3:35.

* Backstage, The Vanity Project spoke about Jackson Drake’s match later. They walked by other guys hanging out — Marcus Mathers, Sam Holloway and Eli Knight among them. They started jawing at each other, but no punches were thrown.

* Footage aired of the feud leading to our next match!

2. Wendy Choo vs. Chantel Monroe in a No DQ match. Chantel had a really good outing recently against Kendal Grey; it certainly caught my attention. Chantel came out first; Wendy attacked her from behind and they brawled on the floor. Wendy pushed her against the ring and traded chops. Chantel slid a garbage can lid and a folding chair into the ring, then the garbage can. We got a bell at 1:00 even to officially begin. Chantel hit her with the lid. Choo hit a Thesz Press and some punches. Choo put the garbage can over Chantel and hit a dropkick. [C].

When we returned from the break, Chantel repeatedly jabbed the edge of the chair into Choo’s ribs, then she wedged it into the corner. Wendy wound up pushing Monroe’s face into the chair. Wendy now hit some chair blows to the ribs, then across the back. She applied the “Dirt Nap” (sleeper) on the mat, but Chantel reached for her hairspray and sprayed it in Wendy’s eyes at 4:30! She hit a superkick.

Monroe hit a top-rope flying Meteora, sending Wendy onto a garbage can, and she got a nearfall. Chantel hit a DDT onto a folded chair for a nearfall. She opened a table. Wendy now sprayed Chantel in the face! She put Chantel on the table. Chantel hopped up, and they fought on the ropes in the corner. Wendy again applied a Dirt Nap as they stood on the second rope! She then nailed a uranage through the table for the pin! Good brawl and I liked the finish.

Wendy Choo defeated Chantel Monroe in a No DQ match at 7:57/official time of 6:57.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Choo at ringside. He said, “We are seeing a new Wendy Choo.” (She has completely abandoned her sleepy, scary doll look.) She wants a shot against the winner of a women’s three-way next week! Kendal Grey came out of the back and confronted her, saying she’ll gladly take on Wendy after she wins next week.

* A video aired for Trill London. He showed off the clothes he designs and wears. He talked about how he was recruited to play football at Syracuse. A good vignette.

* We then saw a video package for Cam Hendricks (f/k/a Anthony Luke) from LFG.

* Arianna Grace and Nikita Lyons became instant best friends backstage by making fun of some of the other divas.

3. Jackson Drake (w/Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes) vs. Sean Legacy for the Evolve Title. I love the full intros for title matches. They immediately traded punches at the bell. Legacy hit a stiff kick to the spine and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit a basement dropkick to the knee, then a dropkick, and he applied an STF, but Jackson quickly got to the ropes. (In the VIP lounge are Mike Cunningham, Aaron Rourke and Cappuccino Jones.) Legacy had Jackson tied up on the mat. Drake snapped Sean’s arm across his shoulder at 4:30.

Legacy hit a punt kick on the ring apron and a plancha. Jackson shoved him face-first into the ring post, then into the ring steps. They got back into the ring, where Jackson hit a knee drop across the elbow at 6:00, and he stayed focused on twisting the left arm. He hit a moonsault kneedrop. Legacy caught Jackson and hit a German Suplex, then his rolling DVD at 8:30. Jackson rolled to the floor, so Sean hit a flip dive over the top rope onto him. In the ring, Legacy hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall.

Jackson missed a crossbody block. Legacy did a backflip out of the corner, scooped up Jackson, and slammed him for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Drake snapped Sean’s arm across the top rope. Sean hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a believable nearfall. Drake tied him in a crossface move on the mat. They got up, and Jackson hit a pair of running knees. He hit one to the back of the head for the clean pin! A really good match.

Jackson Drake defeated Sean Legacy to retain the Evolve Title at 12:32.

* Cam Hendricks and four other guys from “Team PC” walked to the ring, and Cam indicated he wants a title shot. Harlem Lewis came out of the back and got in the ring and glared at The Vanity Project. Harlem said he doesn’t care about the feud between Team PC and Team ID, he just wants a title shot. The Vanity Project backed out of the ring without throwing any punches at Harlem.

* In the most dangerous parking lot in America, Charlie Dempsey was leaning against Timothy Thatcher’s car. Thatcher told Dempsey he is again rejecting an offer for a match. Dempsey goaded Thatcher, saying he’s a “sad, pathetic, stooge.” His words worked, as Thatcher agreed to the match. It’s happening next week!

Final Thoughts: A really sharp main event that both men can be proud of. I’m a bit surprised that Legacy lost clean. Where does he go from here? I really thought he was winning here, given that we had an indication Tuesday that Drake, Baylor, and Smokes are headed to the main NXT roster. If I had a complaint, it’s that they didn’t let that first match go longer. Clearly, Laynie is no rookie; she didn’t need to have her first match kept so short.

One of the little things I love about Evolve is that they cram so many faces onto a single show. Sure, we had three matches, but we had vignettes. We had backstage segments. We had guys coming to ringside. It’s a very busy, jam-packed hour, and in this case, I mean “busy” as a positive. The episode clocked in at 51 minutes.