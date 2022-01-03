AEW Battle of the Belts lineup: Two matches set for Saturday’s TNT special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special.

-Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title.

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Arena. Join us for live coverage of the TNT special on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.

