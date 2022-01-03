What's happening...

AEW Battle of the Belts lineup: Two matches set for Saturday’s TNT special

January 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special.

-Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title.

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Arena. Join us for live coverage of the TNT special on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.

We are looking for reports from the AEWs event in Newark and Charlotte. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

