Wrestling Revolver “Season Finale” results (12/13): Vetter’s review of Krule vs. Alan Angels in a Macabre Deathmatch, Ken Anderson and BDE vs. Chris Danger and Joe Alonzo

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Season Finale”

Streamed on Triller+

December 13, 2025, in Clive, Iowa, at Horizon Events Center

They always draw a really good crowd of 600 or so to this fieldhouse in suburban Des Moines. (I have always thought that holding a show here every other month helps because fans feel the need to attend every event.) Bork Torkleson provided commentary; he was joined by Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Phil Stamper over the course of the show. I always note this is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he uses a lot of current and former TNA stars.

1. “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. The Rascalz came out to John Cena’s theme song and mimicked his entrance style. The crowd chanted “welcome back!” to Dez. Wentz and Gauge opened with friendly standing switches. Koda entered at 2:30 and hit an Exploder Suplex, and LMW hit some quick team offense. Dez hit a running stunner on Sabin. Koda hit a uranage on Dez, then he flipped Sabin onto Dez for a nearfall at 5:00.

Dez hit a running double knees on Gauge. Zachary got in and hit some shoulder blocks on Koda, slammed him to the mat, and did the “You Can’t See Me!” handwave and falling punch. All four traded punches at 7:30. Sabin hit a double Pele Kick and a double crossbody block. Koda hit a German Suplex on Wentz and set up for a Razor’s Edge, but Zachary turned it into a huracanrana. Dez pushed Wentz in mid-flip, and Zachary pinned Sabin! New champs! (The tag belts here have always been a hot potato.)

Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier defeat Sabin Gauge and Koda Hernandez to win the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 9:16.

* Koda refused to shake hands with the new champs, and he pushed Sabin to the back. Bork said, “You hate to see that.”

2. KJ Orso vs. Crash Jaxon for the Revolver Texas Title. The rotund Jaxon has a big size advantage. An intense lockup, and Crash dropped KJ face-first, and he flexed. Crash teased a dive to the floor — Bork pointed out that is how he shattered his arm! — but he did a Naito roll and was tranquilo on the mat at 2:30. Jaxon hit some chops on the floor. Orso wrapped Crash’s arm around the ring post at 4:30, and he shoved Jaxon shoulder-first into the guardrails, then he jumped into the ring, as the ref kept counting. Jaxon got in to avoid a countout.

KJ immediately kicked out the damaged left arm and targeted it. He hit a crossbody block into the corner, but Crash caught him at 7:00 and flipped him to the mat. Crash hit some decapitating clotheslines and was fired up. He hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Orso tied him in a crossface on the mat. Crash hit a massive pop-up powerbomb and a back suplex for a nearfall at 9:30, but Orso got a foot on the ropes. They fought on the ropes, where KJ bit Crash’s head! KJ got a sunset flip bomb to the mat, put his feet on the ropes for added leverage, and scored the tainted pin.

KJ Orso defeated Crash Jaxon to retain the Revolver Texas Title at 10:51.

3. “Alpha Sig” Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs vs. “Tie or Die” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds in a No. 1 contender’s tag match. The Alpha Sig guys just don’t click for me. Reynolds and Jacobs opened, and Jacobs has a massive height advantage. Matthias (who looks like the longer-haired Peter Avalon) got in. Jacobs hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Reynolds applied a half-crab. Matthias hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Jacobs at 3:30, and Tie or Die kept Jacobs in their corner.

Matthias applied an ankle lock, but Jacobs escaped and tagged in Oakley at 6:00. Brent hit a dropkick and a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Brent got both guys across his shoulders and hit a double Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 7:30. Nice! Matthias hit a top-rope elbow drop to Brent’s groin for a nearfall. Alpha Sig hit a team X-Factor for a visual pin on Reynolds, but Matthias pulled the ref from the ring! Reynolds hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for the pin. That topped my (admittedly low) expectations; the right team won.

Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds defeated Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs at 9:53 to become No. 1 contenders.

* Oakley sat on the mat, showing his frustration over losing the match. Jacobs crawled into the ring, limping. Oakey now looked ticked off; he nearly slugged Jacobs but pulled up. He teased that he was going to hit Oakley, but then hugged him!

* Because of the winter weather, Myron Reed and Killer Kelly couldn’t make it, so their matches have been merged. Sami Callihan joined commentary.

4. Steve Maclin vs. Jake Crist vs. Jake Something vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassady) vs. Gringo Loco vs. Rich Swann in a No. 1 contender’s match. Swann entered to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long,” which is perhaps the longest entrance on the indy scene today. This is one heckuva loaded match! Maclin chased Chambers to the floor at the bell, and the other four tied up in the ring. Jake Something hit his running shoulder blocks. Three guys superkicked Jake Something. Loco and Swann traded lucha offense at 2:00, and Loco hit a powerbomb. Callihan noted Swann is two years sober and in great shape.

Swann hit a kip-up stunner, then a Lethal Injection on Crist for a nearfall. Chambers slammed Jake Something and mockingly did the “You Can’t See Me!” but Something sat up and grabbed Damian by the throat. Chambers hit a faceplant on Swann for a nearfall at 4:30. He jawed at the ref, so the ref hit an Austin-style stunner on Chambers, and he suddenly hit them on several other guys! Maclin tossed the ref to the floor onto several guys at 6:00! Crist hit a corner moonsault to the floor on Loco.

In the ring, Crist hit a pair of moonsaults on Loco, but Swann made the save. Maclin hit an Angle Slam. Maclin hung guys in the Tree of Woe in all four corners! He hit spears in three of the corners, then he grabbed Swann and threw him into the last corner at 8:00. Steve got a nearfall on Swann. Jake Something powerbombed Maclin over the top rope onto the four guys on the floor. (Has Maclin ever taken that before?) Jake Something then dove over the top rope onto everyone.

In the ring, Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Swann, then he hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone else. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault on Rich for a nearfall at 10:00. Maclin finally got ahold of Chambers on the floor and hit some chops. Suddenly, all six guys fought into the crowd and away from the ring. Crist climbed a scaffold; he was up 20 feet! Everyone else fought below, and Crist hit a moonsault down onto all of them at 13:00, rightfully earning a “Holy shit!” chant.

Back in the ring, Kayla hopped in the ring and hit a low blow on Maclin! She hit a tornado DDT. Chambers hit a Rollins-style Stomp to Maclin’s head for a believable nearfall at 14:30. Maclin dove through the ropes onto Chambers. He dragged Chambers back into the ring and hit the double-arm DDT for the pin. That was a blast!

Steve Maclin defeated Jake Crist, Jake Something, Damian Chambers, Gringo Loco, and Rich Swann in a No. 1 contender’s match at 14:45.

* The intermission match was from a show here earlier this year, of Leon Slater vs. Dante Leon vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Man Like DeReiss. It was a dazzling match and well worth checking out if you hadn’t seen this one before.

* Jake Crist now joined Bork Torkleson on commentary.

5. A Rumble for the Golden Ticket. You can get pinfalls in this one. Starting at No. 1 was Dante Leon, and Dick Meyers was No. 2. They traded rollups early on. Bigg Pound was No. 3 at 1:30. The massive Amazonga was No. 4, and he hit a series of clotheslines on Pound in the corner. He hit a splash for a nearfall. Phil Stamper was No. 5; he’s vice-president and he’s much older. Pound immediately hit a Black Hole Slam and pinned Stamper. Funny. Slammy Davis Jr., a thick Black man in a white T-shirt, was No. 6. (What happened to on-screen graphics? We had them until now!) He hit a 619.

JDX was No. 7; it’s his Revolver debut, but he’s no rookie. “Starman” Harley Rock was No. 8; he’s a scrawny white kid in pink, and I’ve seen him a few times in Chicago’s AAW. He hit a frog splash and pinned Amazonga! The massive Sam Stackhouse was No. 9. Dick Meyers was tossed. Stackhouse tossed Harley Rock across the ring. “Tusslemania,” the mid-50s videographer at ringside, was No. 10! He hit a top-rope crossbody block and shook the ropes like he was the Ultimate Warrior! Donnie Peppercricket, a heavyset kid in an ugly blue-and-teal one-piece, was No. 11. Tusslemania stepped off the apron to the floor to avoid a beatdown.

The flamboyant Leon King, dressed in pink, was No. 12; King is new to me. (Think WWE ID prospect Aaron Rourke on many levels.) Slammy Davis Jr. was eliminated; Bork accidentally said that was JDX, but it wasn’t him. Jessicka Havok was last at No. 13 at 17:00, and she immediately tossed Starman, then she clotheslined JDX to the floor. She forcibly kissed Leon King then chokeslammed him a couple of times and pinned him. It was suddenly just Stackhouse and Havok in the ring; I presume there are others left. They traded blows. Bork said that was all the entrants.

Dante Leon jumped back in the ring and hit some blows to the gut that Stackhouse no-sold. They didn’t quite land a Black Hole Slam, and Leon may have legit injured his knee upon landing. Alan Angels jumped in the ring as No. 14, and tossed Leon and Stackhouse! He celebrated like he won. However, Havok got back into the ring behind him; she’s taller and thicker than he is, and the crowd chanted, “You f—ed up!” at Alan. He apologized to her, but then he gouged her eyes and hit the Halo Kick to her skull. He then pinned her for the win. But… was he ever officially in it? Bork was confused. Yeah, it was a bit of a mess.

Alan Angels won a 14-person Rumble at 22:03.

* Next up is a tag match, where BDE and Chris Danger each have mystery partners. BDE came out first with the familiar intro for Ken Anderson! Ken wrestled on the TNA show I attended Sept. 5. Joe Alonzo jumped in the ring from behind and attacked the babyfaces, and we’re underway!

6. BDE and Ken Anderson vs. Chris Danger and Joe Alonzo. The heels stomped on BDE in their corner. Danger hit a basement dropkick. Alonzo hit a bodyslam at 3:00, and he taunted Anderson, who was still on the apron. BDE hit an enzuigiri on Danger and a running neckbreaker. Ken finally got a hot tag at 6:00. He hit a running Facewash on Danger, then a forward Finlay Roll on Alonzo for a nearfall. Ken hit a Falcon Arrow on Danger, who rolled to the floor.

Ken caught Alonzo and hit a Mic Check (Flatliner). He tagged in BDE, who hit a frog splash for a visual pin, but Danger pulled the ref to the floor at 8:00. Danger shoved Ken into the ring post. BDE dove to the floor and struck them both. BDE got back into the ring, but Alonzo hit a kick, and Joe got a nearfall. BDE hit a Lungblower to Joe’s chest. BDE went for a springboard move on Joe, but Danger hit him with a title belt! Alonzo hit his springboard axe handle on BDE for the cheap pin. Not particularly good; don’t blame Ken — he was on the apron for almost all of it.

Chris Danger and Joe Alonzo defeated BDE and Ken Anderson at 9:37.

7. Krule vs. Alan Angels in a Macabre Deathmatch. Weapons were set up at ringside, and this one isn’t for me. They immediately brawled. Angels dove through the ropes onto Krule. Krule whipped him into boards set up on the floor. They brawled around ringside; Krule was in charge. Angels put a chair around Krule’s neck and pushed him into the ring post at 5:00. Angels hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor, clearing the guardrail and crashing onto Krule in the crowd.

They fought into the crowd and away from the ring. They brawled around and to the back. After a bit, they emerged through the stage entrance at 9:30 and made their way back to the ring. Krule dominated in the ring. He rolled to the floor at 11:30, went under the ring, and got some gusset plates. He gave it to Angels! Alan slammed it onto Krule’s left side of his chest, and Krule was immediately bleeding. Angels dumped a toolbox filled with thumbtacks on the mat, but Krule immediately chokeslammed Angels onto the pile of tacks at 13:30. Ouch!

Angels powerbombed Krule onto the thumbtacks. He hit several Halo Kicks to the skull; maybe five or six! He grabbed a chair and repeatedly struck Krule across the head with it. He used a chair across the chair over the head and got a nearfall. Angels planted a chair into Krule’s throat, then he slid a board into the ring. Angels launched off a chair and crashed onto Krule in the corner. Angels hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 17:30. Krule hit a second-rope Moonsault and Battery! Krule slid a bundle of light tubes into the ring. Gross. Angels pleaded for mercy… then he hit a low blow uppercut. Krule slammed Angels onto the bundle of light tubes and hit his faceplant move for the pin. Not for me, but it was decent.

Krule defeated Alan Angels at 20:41 in a Macabre Deathmatch.

Final Thoughts: I definitely liked the first half of the show more than the second half. The six-way No. 1 contender’s match was far and away the best thing here. I wasn’t surprised Chambers wound up taking the pin, but I felt like all six could have won the match at one point or another. The show-opening tag takes second, and the Crash-Orso match takes third.

The second half was a rough viewing. I just watched a really good Rumble last week in Dreamwave that was clearly well-planned and mapped out, and told multiple stories. This Rumble felt thrown together at the last minute, with whoever happened to be standing around in the back and wanted to get involved. I was amused that Bork confused Black men, who didn’t wear identical clothing and looked nothing alike. The next match was no better. BDE-Danger had a match on the last show, and it held true here — both can be decent in the ring if they are out there with a talented vet who is leading the match, but they just aren’t clicking when they are in the ring against each other. And the main event will work for fans who like that style.