NXT TV preview: Four-way for a shot at the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Leon Slater vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox vs. Myle Borne in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil

-Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. “OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

Powell’s POV: Iron Survivor Challenge winner Je’Von Evans was scheduled to challenge for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil, but he had his title match with Oba Femi on last night’s show instead. The wrestlers in next week’s four-way match were also in the Iron Survivor Challenge match.

Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.