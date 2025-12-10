WWE Unreal season two premieres next month

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The second season of WWE Unreal has a premiere date. Netflix announced that the WWE reality show will be released on January 20.

Powell’s POV: Season one featured a lot of boasting about how they surprised fans with the John Cena heel turn. Here’s hoping that whatever they spotlight this season ages better.

OFFICIAL: @WWE: Unreal Season 2 will release on Netflix on January 20. Participants for the upcoming season include Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, IYO SKY, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta and Lyra Valkyria. pic.twitter.com/evCJfKCnlf — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 10, 2025

