WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: John Cena’s last match, WWE Champion vs. NXT Champion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

-John Cena vs. Gunther in Cena’s last match

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

-Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

Powell’s POV: Gunther beat LA Knight to win The Last Time Is Now tournament to earn the right to face Cena in his final match. Join me for my live review as Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET.