WWE Raw preview: World Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Last Time Is Now tournament winner Gunther appears before facing John Cena in his final match on Saturday Night’s Main Event

-AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the World Tag Team Titles

-Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer appears

-Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).