What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: World Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s show

December 8, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The Last Time Is Now tournament winner Gunther appears before facing John Cena in his final match on Saturday Night’s Main Event

-AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the World Tag Team Titles

-Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer appears

-Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.