AEW Collision lineup: TNT Title match set for the Cardiff show, early start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart and Sky Blue

-Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Alexander

Powell’s POV: -“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn for the AEW Tag Team Titles was set for one of the upcoming UK shows, but the date was never specified. Saturday’s Collision will air on a same-day tape delay from Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 3:30CT/4:30ET coast-to-coast. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).