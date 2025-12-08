Dreamwave Wrestling “Good As Gold” results: Vetter’s review of the Good As Gold Rumble match, Channing Thomas vs. Connor Hopkins in a first blood match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Good As Gold”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 6, 2025, in La Salle, Illinois, at Kaycee Club

They routinely sell out this small venue with a crowd of maybe 350, and this was another sellout. The lights are on and it’s easy to see. They held an all-women’s show here on Friday. Like that event, this show’s headliner is a 30-person Rumble match. Gage Bryce and Kyle Fields were back on commentary.

1. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “The Hype” Hunter Holdcraft and 12-Gauge Noonan and “The Hatekeepers” Solomon Tupu and Jay Marston and AMB and Rafael Quintero in a four-way for the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles. I don’t think I’ve seen AMB; he’s white, thin and short. Marston and 12-Gauge opened; the other six were on the apron. Matthews and AMB traded fast reversals. Quintero entered; Holdcraft hit a German Suplex on him. These guys are clearly going to have a sprint! Tupu (the smaller version of Bronson Reed!) hit a running body block. They did the “abdominal stretch chain” where several guys were pulling on arms for added leverage.

AMB and Quintero hit stereo dives to the floor at 3:30. Holdcraft threw his teammate to the floor on everyone, then Holdcraft hit a plancha onto everyone. Tupu did a flip dive to the floor on everyone and that got a pop! In the ring, Bang and Matthews hit some quick team offense on Marston. AMB hit a huracanrana. Holdcraft dropped Quintero with a shoulder tackle at 6:30. Tupu hit a rolling cannonball on Holdcraft. This has been non-stop action! Bang and Matthews hit their stereo top-rope doublestomp. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor, while Matthew also dove to the floor. (It’s one of their signature spots.) In the ring, they hit the Spears Tower on Quintero for a nearfall at 8:30.

We had two Tower of Doom Spots; Bang and Matthews then hit stereo 450 Splashes for nearfalls. Tupu began hitting standing powerbombs on one guy after another! The Hype hit some superkicks. Bang and Matthews hit some superkicks. Bang again tried a Spears Tower, but Quintero caught him and hit a stunner. Marston hit a Poison Rana at 11:00. AMB hit a flying stunner on Bang! Quintero hit a frog splash. Holdcraft picked up Quintero and powerbombed him over the top rope onto several guys! Holdcraft then hit a German Suplex with a high bridge on Bang for the pin! New champions. I wrote it a few times, but that was an all-out sprint — no long builds to hot tags here.

“The Hype” Hunter Holdcraft and 12-Gauge Noonan defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews, “The Hatekeepers” Solomon Tupu and Jay Marston, and AMB and Rafael Quintero in a four-way to win the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles at 11:49.

2. Kody Lane vs. Christian Rose for the Dreamwave Alternative Title. Standing switches to open, and a feeling-out process. Rose tied him in a pendulum at 2:30 and swung Kody’s head into the bottom turnbuckle. Kody hit a running senton. He hit a spinning release powerbomb and a second senton for a nearfall at 4:30. Kody choked Rose and was booed. Rose hit a discus forearm. He went for a piledriver, but Lane escaped and hit another senton. Kody applied a Boston Crab at 6:30, but Rose reached the ropes.

Christian hit a back suplex, then an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker for a nearfall; the commentators claimed they hadn’t seen that move before. Kody powerbombed him on the edge of the ring at 9:30, and Rose was down on the floor. Rose ducked in at the nine-count, but Kody immediately hit a piledriver for a nearfall. Kody hit a kick, but Rose hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 11:30. They traded rollups; Kody leaned back and grabbed the ropes for added leverage and scored the tainted pin. Entertaining match.

Kody Lane defeated Christian Rose to retain the Dreamwave Alternative Title at 12:24.

* Kody got on the mic and vowed that no one in the locker room could beat him.

3. Rebecca J. Scott and Megan Bayne vs. “The Collab” Shazza McKenzie and Laynie Luck. Shazza and Laynie wore fairly identical pink-and-black, and Laynie carried her WWE ID Women’s Title. Bayne won the “Good As Gold” Rumble 24 hours earlier. Shazza and RJS opened. Laynie and Megan locked up at 1:30 as the commentators noted this is essentially WWE vs. AEW. Megan got her across her shoulders, but Shazza made the save. Bayne hit fallaway slams on each opponent. Bayne and RJS hit stereo Stinger Splashes. Rebecca hit a running Meteora on Luck for a nearfall at 4:00. Laynie hit a snap suplex on RJS for a nearfall, and the Collab kept the shorter Rebecca in their corner.

Megan got the hot tag at 7:00 and hit some kicks, then Stinger Splashes in opposite corners on each opponent. She held both women and hit a Samoan Drop-and-Fallaway Slam combo. Bayne put teammate RJS on her shoulders and tossed her to the floor on the Collab. In the ring, RJS and Bayne each missed elbow drops. Shazza hit a back suplex on RJS. Megan hit a German Suplex on Shazza. Laynie hit a huracanrana on Bayne, then a second-rope tornadeo DDT on Megan, and suddenly all four were down at 10:00. Nice! Laynie hit a German Suplex, but Megan hit one back! Laynie hit a sunset flip bomb off the second rope for a nearfall, and she tagged in Shazza. Bayne hit a spear on Laynie, then an F5 on Shazza. RJS hit a stomp on Shazza’s head and pinned her. Really good action.

Megan Bayne and Rebecca J. Scott defeated Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie at 12:21.

* Champion B3cca came out first and sang “Hot Bod” on her way to the ring, with Fields chiming in on some of the lyrics, like Booker T. “Taylor who? What’s a Swiftie?” he asked. B3cca introduced a bodyguard and a personal assistant who joined her to ringside. Brittnie Brooks came out and confronted her and challenged her to put the title on the line! (Brittnie previously beat her here.) After some goading, B3cca reluctantly agreed.

4. B3cca vs. Brittnie Brooks for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. Brittnie hit a suplex and a bulldog for a nearfall. B3cca grabbed a mic and sang “I am the champion” as she slammed Brittnie’s head into the mat. Her reworked lyrics of the Queen classic were booed. She shoved her foot in Brooks’ throat as she warbled. She tied up the right arm and right leg at 4:00 as she switched to singing “Hot Bod.” Brooks hit a second-rope crossbody block and was fired up. B3cca finally shoved the mic in her top, to free up her hands so she could repeatedly punch Brooks, then she hit a snap suplex at 6:00. “Can Taylor Swift do that? Can Britney Spears do that?” she shouted.

Brooks got up and hit some forearm strikes, then an enzuigiri. She hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall, then a second-rope superplex at 8:30. She hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane) for a visual pin, but B3cca’s bodyguard distracted the ref!! They traded rollups, and B3cca hit a superkick. She floated her body over for a jackknife cover for the (surprisingly clean!) pin. I recall liking their last matchup more, but this was good action, too.

B3cca defeated Brittnie Brooks to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 9:56.

5. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Connor Hopkins in a first blood match for the Dreamwave Title. I’ll point out that New England-based Channing wrestled in Atlanta on Friday and is now here, so he’s racking up the miles. The commentators talked about how Connor is a changed, bitter man since losing his title. Channing charged into the ring, attacked Connor, and we’re underway! Thomas bit Connor’s forehead! Channing hit a knee drop to the forehead at 2:30, then a DDT out of the ropes. Channing got a spike, but Connor hit a low blow uppercut before Thomas could use it. Hopkins repeatedly slammed Channing’s head into the mat.

On the floor, Connors shoved Channing head-first into the ring post at 5:00, but no blood yet. In the ring, Connors hit him across the back with a chair, then jabbed it into Channing’s throat. Connors did his Vaquer-style headplants onto a folded chair at 7:00, but no blood. He swung the chair, but it ricocheted off the ropes and onto his face. Channing hit Connors in the face with the chair (it was at least partially blocked.) Channing pushed Hopkins against the ring steps at 9:00. He hit a piledriver on Damian Deschain.

Connor got up and hit a discus forearm strike. Channing repeatedly rammed Connor’s head into an exposed turnbuckle at 12:00. Channing checked but there was no blood, so he slammed Hopkins’ head a few more times. The camera focused on Channing (presumably so Connors could blade off-screen.) The ref checked Connors and called for the bell. I’m not a ‘blood guy’ but Connors had the mildest blood loss in the history of first blood matches; I don’t think you could even legitimately call it a trickle!

Channing Thomas defeated Connor Hopkins in a first blood match to retain the Dreamwave Title at 12:35.

6. The Good As Gold Rumble. I presume most of the men in the first two matches will be in this. AMB, who was in that opener, drew No. 1. Think a young, thin Finn Balor, or even more accurately, comparable to NJPW’s Callum Newman. Marcus Mathers was No. 2 (I presumed he was in GCW! I haven’t watched that yet!) At No. 3 was Jay Leon, a young Black man, who wore a full-body outfit that made me think of a young MVP, and this is his Dreamwave debut. (No on-screen graphics so I may have spelled his last name wrong.) Stephen Wolf drew No. 4. Jordan Kross, who still has his Mike Bailey-style mullet, was No. 5 at 5:00.

Green-haired, second-generation wrestler Airica Demia was No. 6; I wasn’t sure if we would have women in this match. No eliminations yet. She drew No. 1 a night ago and was among the final five! 12-Gauge Noonan was No. 7. Surfer dude Trent Wrigley was No. 8; I’ve seen him in Chicago’s Freelance Wrestling. He surfed on someone’s back then hit a senton. Florida Man, carrying his outdoor folding chair, was No. 9. He started hitting people with his outdoor beach chair. He did some comedy with Wrigley. Alex Vera (Sp?) was No. 10; he’s a big kid in a generic black singlet. Wrigley and Leon were tossed by Wolf. Donovan Dijak was No. 11 at 14:30, and Fields immediately said “he’s my pick!” Dijak tossed Alex Vera! He tossed AMB! He tossed Kross!

Everyone remaining was down and cowering except Dijak. At No. 12 was Kody Kaiser, with his microphone in his ear (he does a TV infomercial pitchman gimmick) came out and tried to sell toys from the toy drive! He tried to make some type of offer to Dijak. Of course, Dijak tossed him. Hunter Holdcraft was No. 13; by my count, we’ve had five eliminations. The Hype were now together in the ring, and they worked over Florida Man. Hartenbower drew No. 14; a commentator said he previously won this Rumble. Hartenbower and Dijak stood nose-to-nose and traded strikes; Hartenbower buried Dijak alive in October! Hartenbower nearly tossed Dijak, but Donovan held on!

Bobby Orlando was No. 15 at 22:30, and he got a big pop. He hit someone with his stupid stuffed goat, and he tossed Florida Man! Allie Katch was No. 16 for our second woman in the match. She hit running buttbumps in each corner. Katch tossed Demia. Ezzy Orlandi (Sp) was No. 17; he has a big frame, but I don’t think I’ve seen him before. He started tossing guys around. Ezzy hit a DVD on Dijak! He clotheslined Dijak over the top rope, but Donoovan again held on and got back in. Mikey, another trainee, drew No. 18; he’s a bit heavyset in a loose green T-shirt. Dijak eliminated BOTH of the Hype. (The camera really didn’t catch it; I saw them go over, but the commentators had to tell me who tossed them.)

Sean Logan was No. 19; I’ve seen him in Chicago’s AAW, and he’s like a young HBK. Dan the Dad was No. 20 at 30:00, and he hit jab punches on Logan, then he whipped Logan and Ezzy with his belt. Mad Hatter, who apparently won a dark match in October to earn this slot, was No. 21. He struck Mikey on the back and tossed him. Kody Lane drew No. 22, and he hit several sentons. Nick Colowsky, a long-haired rocker and a trainee, drew No. 23. Dijak tossed Dan the Dad! Everyone rushed over to try to eliminate Dijak, but he again held on. Yori St. Claire, a thin Black man with long hair, and I don’t think I’ve seen him, drew No. 24. Colowsky was tossed.

Hartenbower tossed Mad Hatter. I am seeing eight people in the ring. Fallen angel Fallyn Grey was No. 25 (and our third woman.) I’ll reiterate she’s about 5’1″. She wore her long angel wings to the ring. She hit a low blow on Sean Logan, then one on Mathers! She hit a Code Red on Marcus. Christian Rose was No. 26, and he immediately charged at Kody Lane, and those two brawled. Hartenbower tossed Sean Logan. Wolf tossed Allie Katch. Rafael Quintero was No. 27. Hartenbower almost immediately tossed Quintero. Connor Hopkins, with a big bandage over his forehead, was No. 28 at 43:00.

Hopkins tossed St. Claire. Grey hit a low blow, this time on Hartenbower, and she repeatedly punched him. Thecius (sp?) was no. 29; he does a ‘gladiator’ gimmick. Drawing No. 30 was Aminah Bemont at 47:00, for our fourth woman. Rose tossed Kody, but Rose was immediately tossed; Rose and Kody fought to the back. Wolf was tossed, but the refs missed it, so he snuck back in!!! Mathers tossed Thecius. Fallyn Grey was tossed. It appears we have seven left: Dijak, Hartenbower, Mathers, Wolf, Belmont, Orlando, and Hopkins. Wolf tossed Hartenbower, then they worked together to toss Dijak! Belmont accidentally struck faction partner Wolf! Mathers tossed Aminah.

Wolf and Mathers fought on the ring apron, as Fields reminded us that Wolf was previously eliminated. Aminah pulled Mathers off the apron to the floor! (That shouldn’t be legal! She’s out of the match!!) It’s down to Orlando vs. Wolf vs. Hopkins. Faction partners Wolf and Hopkins worked together to beat down Orlando. Channing Thomas and Sidney Bakabella appeared at ringside and jawed at Wolf and Hopkins! It allowed Bobby to sneak up behind and toss them both to win it!

Bobby Orlando won the 30-person Good As Gold Rumble at 54:18.

* The brawling continued after the match. Brittnie Brooks hit the ring and brawled with Belmont. They wound up setting up a four-on-four “Survival of the Fittest” match for the February show!

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining Rumble. Clearly, a lot of thought went into planning it. I know it’s a bit of a formula, but I love it when the ring fills up, then one big guy — today it was Dijak — hops in and tosses a bunch of them out in seconds. I don’t mind mixing in a half-dozen trainees, as long as they are spread out over the course of the match, and of course, the final seven were all regulars with several potential likely winners.

I’ll go with that hot four-team opener for second, and the women’s tag for third. I’m not a big fan of first blood matches; they usually have cheap and weird finishes. But yeah… this level of blood loss was so small it was absurd. If the venue isn’t going to allow blood, don’t have a first blood match. (I don’t know the venue blocked it, but what other reason could there be for almost no blood?) Both women’s matches were fine, and yes, it’s a bit surreal to now have a match that essentially pits a WWE wrestler against an AEW wrestler. A show well worth checking out.