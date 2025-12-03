NXT Deadline lineup: The card for Saturday’s final premium live event of 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at Tech Port.

-Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship

-Je’Von Evans vs. Leon Slater vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox vs. Myles Borne in an Iron Survivor Challenge match for a shot at the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil

-Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kendal Grey in an Iron Survivor Challenge match for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Mr. Iguana for the NXT North American Championship

-Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

Powell’s POV: NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on Peacock (or Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET. A exclusive same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).