CM Punk lands a part in a rom-com

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk has landed another acting gig. WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion has joined the cast of a Netflix rom-com that will be based on the novel The Bodyguard. Deadline reports that Punk will play a character named Doghouse, which is described as a “physically intimidating member of the security detail, who is known for his loyalty and humor.” Read the full story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The cast also includes Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki, Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde, and Toby Sandeman. It’s unclear when production will start or whether Punk will miss a significant amount of time from WWE.

