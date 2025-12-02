Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Mike Santana vs. Joshua Bishop, Jordan Oliver vs. Marcus Mathers, Dani Luna vs. Blair Onyx vs. Delilah Doom

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there; there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 10 matches from across six different recent indy shows.

Empire State “WrestleBash XV” in Buffalo, New York, at Buffalo RiverWorks on November 21, 2025 (IWTV)

I’ve seen a few shows from this two-level venue; it’s well-lit, and they drew a really good crowd of maybe 400-500, with fans watching from both floors. I picked out four matches of the nine-match card.

Christina Marie vs. Harleen Lopez for the ESW Women’s Title. I just watched Lopez have a really good match against Brooke Havok, and she has a tough-as-nails persona. Marie has been champion here for a while, and she’s got some strength. A feeling-out process early on, and Harleen rolled to the floor at 2:00 to regroup, so Marie dove onto her. In the ring, Lopez took over, and she hit a clothesline to the back for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit some chops and remained in charge.

Lopez hit a German Suplex. She hit a suplex into the corner for a nearfall at 7:00. They traded blows and were both down. Marie hit a springboard back elbow for a nearfall at 9:00. Lopez hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall and tied her in a crossface on the mat. Marie fired back with a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Marie bit Harleen’s hand to escape a hold. Marie hit a spear out of nowhere to win. Decent back-and-forth action.

Christina Marie defeated Harleen Lopez to retain the ESW Women’s Title at 11:46.

James Sayga vs. Vaughn Vertigo for the ESW Interstate Title. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Sayga before; he’s white, bald with a mustache. Canadian star Vaughn has competed all across the U.S. this year, and I’ve compared him to Grizzled Young Vet James Drake. They locked up to open, and Sayga is much bigger and thicker. Vaughn hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron, and he took control. He stomped on Sayga in the corner. Sayga hit a bodyslam. Vaughn hit a standing moonsault at 3:30. Sayga hit a swinging Blue Thunder Bomb, and they were both down.

Vaughn hit a pump kick, and he locked in a crossface, but Sayga reached the ropes at 7:00. The commentators talked about all the U.S. states and countries where Vertigo has now wrestled. Vaughn went for a Frankensteiner, but Sayga blocked it. Vaughn hit a Swanton Bomb to Sayga’s back. Sayga hit a discus forearm for a nearfall at 8:30. Vaughn hit a low-blow mule kick and a German Suplex, and he got a nearfall. He again applied a crossface. Sayga hit a release F5 slam, then another discus forearm strike for the pin. Good match.

James Sayga defeated Vaughn Vertigo to retain the ESW Interstate Title at 9:55.

Trey Miguel vs. Matt Cross vs. Cheech vs. Alec Price vs. Spencer Slade vs. Channing Decker in an elimination match for the Ilio DiPaulo Cup. This was the co-main event. Decker won a battle royal to open this show to qualify for this one. I just saw Spencer Slade on a recent show from Toronto, and he looked good. This match has staggered entrances, so just Price and Miguel started for the first five minutes. An intense lockup as they bounced along the ropes. They missed stereo dropkicks at 2:00 and had a standoff. Trey hit a dropkick; he backed Price into a corner and hit blows to the ribs. Price hit a huracanrana. He hit a DDT on the ring apron.

Price went for a top-rope move, but Trey caught him with a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00. ROH vet Cheech entered at just under the 5:00 mark, and he tied up Trey’s legs, while also hitting a suplex on Price. Channing Decker, wearing pink trunks, entered at 7:00. (His whole look and gimmick make me think of Joey Ryan.) Decker hit a double Samoan Drop. Decker hit a top-rope elbow drop, using a chair, on Price. The muscular Spencer Slade, wearing Josh Alexander-style amateur headgear, entered at 9:00. Spencer began suplexing everyone. No eliminations yet. They did a Tower of Doom out of the corner, and everyone was down.

Ring vet “M-Dogg 20″ Matt Cross was last in at 11:00. He hit a top-rope crossbody block on everyone to enter the match. He hit a double Flatliner. A commentator noted that Cross had his first match in 1999. They did the spot where they were all tied up, and three guys suplexed the other three. Channing hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone at 14:30. In the ring, Channing put Cheech in a Sharpshooter, and Cheech tapped out at 15:40.

Someone came to ringside and threw powder in Channing’s eyes! Another guy speared Decker through a door in the corner! Slade immediately pinned Decker at 16:25. We’re down to four! Price hit a frog splash to pin Cross at 17:39, but Trey immediately hit a top-rope Meteora to pin Price at 17:49. So, it’s just Trey vs. Slade. Spencer hit some suplexes and an Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall. He hit a second Air Raid Crash for the pin. Good action.

Spencer Slade defeated Trey Miguel, Matt Cross, Cheech, Alec Price and Channing Decker in an elimination match for the Ilio DiPaulo Cup at 18:58.

Mike Santana vs. Joshua Bishop. This was the main event. Santana came through the crowd. Sid Vicious-clone Bishop and Santana took turns playing to the crowd. They finally locked up at 1:30. Santana hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, and they fought at ringside and traded chops. In the ring, Santana went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Bishop caught him and hit a fallaway slam. Bishop hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 9:30. Bishop hit a hard back elbow, and he kept Santana grounded.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Santana hit a superkick. Bishop dropped him with a clothesline; Santana popped back to his feet, hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 11:30. Santana kipped up first and chopped Bishop. He hit the Rolling Buck-Fifty stunner for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Bishop hit a Black Hole Slam. Santana hit a rolling cannonball in the corner, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 15:00. He hit a clothesline that had no effect. So, Santana nailed the Spin The Block clothesline to score the pin. Good match.

Mike Santana defeated Joshua Bishop at 15:42.

Fight Factory Wrestling “No Thanks Given” in Sayreville, New Jersey, at the Starland Ballroom on November 15, 2025 (free on YouTube)

The ring was well-lit, while the crowd was seated in the shadows. Overall, I really like their production values. Sayreville is located a bit southwest of New York City.

Emily Jaye vs. Lena Kross. Kross is the 6’3″ Australian who recently had matches in ROH and TNA TV in the same week. I’ve seen Jaye on several of the Uprising Women Athlete shows in Illinois; she is tall and slender but she’s much shorter than Kross. Lena kicked away a handshake offer and she easily shoved Emily to the mat. Lena dropped her throat-first on the top rope and took control. She hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall at 3:00, then a snap German Suplex for a nearfall. Jaye hit an enzuigiri, then a swinging leg lariat in the corner at 5:00, and a huracanrana out of the corner. Lena dropped her stomach-first and kicked her and got a nearfall. Lena hit a shoulder-breaker over her knee for the pin. Good while it lasted.

Lena Kross defeated Emily Jaye at 6:46.

Jordan Oliver vs. Marcus Mathers. This should be awesome! The commentators gushed about both men’s credentials as they traded standing switches and intense mat reversals. Mathers got a sunset flip rollup in the corner and hit a dropkick at 2:30. Marcus hit a mule kick for a nearfall and he kept the taller Oliver grounded. Oliver slammed him and hit a guillotine leg drop at 5:00. He hit his twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. They traded chops. Mathers hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block at 7:30, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Mathers fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a fadeaway stunner and his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Oliver fired back with a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall.

He hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 10:00, then he put Mathers in a Boston Crab. Marcus escaped and applied an ankle lock, but Oliver reached the ropes at 11:30. On the floor, Mathers hit a Tombstone Piledriver onto the thin mat at ringside. The heel commentator fumed that the move is illegal in 16 states. In the ring, Mathers hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Oliver hit a second-rope Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall at 14:00, and we got a louder “This is awesome!” chant. Mathers hit some European Uppercuts and chops. He got angry and hit a series of kicks. They traded rollups until Olver got the pin! This was the really good match I expected.

Jordan Oliver defeated Marcus Mathers at 16:23.

Warriors of Wrestling “Road to Solution” in Staten Island, New York, on November 15, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This was just one match, not the entire show. This was in a gym, and the lights were on. The crowd was maybe 100.

Fallyn Grey vs. Izzy Moreno vs. Suzy. Fallen angel character Fallyn Grey is one of my favorite rising stars in the women’s division; think if heel Christopher Daniels was a 21-year-old woman with that Fallen Angel gimmick. She came out first and shouted at the crowd, demanding they bow to her. Izzy is the Bayley superfan who I believe is still a teen. I don’t think I’ve seen Suzy before; she wore a top and ribbons in her hair that make her look like she’s 14. Fallyn stalled on the floor at the bell, so the two babyfaces locked up and traded basic offense. Izzy hit a basement dropkick. Fallyn jumped in but was immediately tossed to the floor.

Suzy hit a clothesline on Izzy, then an X-Factor faceplant. Fallyn jumped in and hit some stiff kicks on Izzy and tied her up on the mat, then a suplex. Fallyn hit the “Last Supper” (Bronco Buster) on Izzy. Izzy got a sunset flip rollup for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 5:30. They got up, but Suzy hit a top-rope crossbody block onto both of them. Suzy hit a 619 on Fallyn. Izzy hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Suzy hit a bulldog, slamming Fallyn’s head into the mat for the pin. I don’t think Suzy is quite as good as her opponents here, but she appears to be the local favorite.

Suzy defeated Fallyn Grey and Izzy Moreno at 7:39.

New South “Rarefied Air” in Priceville, Alabama, at Priceville Event Center on September 20, 2025 (IWTV)

This show was just posted over the weekend. This venue appears to be a gym, and it has a high ceiling. The lights were on, and the crowd was maybe 200.

Tyler Franks vs. Jackson Drake. I’ve seen Franks just a couple of times; he is a white kid with a short buzz cut. WWE Evolve champion Drake is maintaining a busy schedule; he came out to a much more metal version of 21 Pilots’ “Heathens.” A feeling-out process early on. Drake applied a half-crab and immediately turned it into an STF and twisted Tyler’s fingers, but Franks reached the ropes at 2:00. Franks knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Drake hit a huracanrana and an armdrag.

Franks hit an STO uranage for a nearfall at 6:00, and he kept Drake grounded in a cravat. They traded rollups. Drake hit a senton at 9:00, and he hit a gutbuster over his knees, then a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a believable nearfall. Frank threw a dropkick. Drake hit a moonsault kneedrop. He dove through the ropes and barreled onto Franks. In the ring, Jackson hit a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Franks hit a jumping knee.

Franks put Drake on his shoulders and spun him into a powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Franks hit some European Uppercuts in the corner. Jackson hit a running Claymore Kick into the corner. Franks set up for a Burning Hammer, but Jackson escaped and hit a clothesline. Jackson dove through the ropes, but Franks caught him with a jumping knee! In the ring, Franks hit a twisting neckbreaker and a swinging suplex for the pin. A really good match.

Tyler Franks defeated Jackson Drake at 14:54.

Iron Heart Pro “Octoberfest” in Rosemount, Minnesota, at TruPlayerz Sports Training, on October 29, 2025 (IWTV)

This is an indoor fieldhouse; the ring was placed on artificial turf.

Dani Luna vs. Blair Onyx vs. Delilah Doom. Spooky Blair wore her black gear. Doom is based on the West Coast; she’s an overexcited aerobics instructor. Dani came out last, and she gave high-fives as she ran to the ring to show she’s a babyface. Dani got shoved to the floor in the first minute, so Blair and Delilah locked up; Doom might be 5’1″ or so. She hit a clothesline to the back of Blair’s neck for a nearfall at 1:30. Dani got in and knocked Blair down with a shoulder tackle, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall.

Blair hit a Flatliner on Doom for a nearfall. She hit some running back elbows and kicks on Doom, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Blair hit a double Flatliner, and she tied up a leg of each opponent and turned it into a double Muta Lock! Nice! Dani hit some clotheslines and a second-rope missile dropkick on Onyx. She hit a hard standing powerbomb for a nearfall, but Doom made the save. Doom hit a huracanrana on Dani for a nearfall at 7:00. Doom and Luna traded forearm strikes; Onyx hit a top-rope double crossbody block and got a nearfall.

Blair low-bridged the top rope and sent Dan to the floor, then she hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on Doom for a believable nearfall, but Dani got in and made the save. Dani hit an Air Raid Crash on Blair for a nearfall. Suddenly, all three were down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They all got up and traded chops. Dani blocked a Sister Abigail from Onyx. Luna hit a big boot to Blair’s face, then the Luna Landing (modified DVD) on Onyx for the pin. A really good three-way.

Dani Luna defeated Blair Onyx and Delilah Doom at 10:51.

TWE Chattanooga “Turkey Bowl” in Red Bank, Tennessee, at TWE Arena on November 22, 2025 (IWTV)

This is in their dark room that looks like an underground military bunker, and the ring is pushed up against one wall.

Jameson Shook vs. Cousin Condry for the TWE Title. I’ve compared Shook to a young Sami Zayn in looks, and he’s definitely one to watch. I don’t think I’ve seen Condry; he is big and wore a loose black outfit and mask; think Abyss with a different style of mask. Shook had multiple belts with him, and the ring announcer listed off all his belts and accolades. Condry attacked at the bell and hit a series of punches, and they brawled to the floor. The commentators talked about how Shook has hit 300 matches in just three years, as Jameson dove through the ropes and crashed onto Condry.

Shook hit a basement dropkick on the floor as Condry was against a wall at 2:30. Condry threw him into a pillar, and they brawled through the crowd and around the room. Back in the ring, Jameson hit a shoulder tackle for a nearfall at 4:00. Condry slammed him through a table in the corner of the ring. He whipped Shook again through the board and got a nearfall. Shook came off the top rope, but Condry punched him in the gut, then hit a DDT for a nearfall at 7:30.

Cousin Condry hit some running back elbows in the corner. Shook hit a top-rope flying clothesline at 9:00, and they were both down. Shook hit a running senton. Condry hit a Black Hole Slam (very fitting for that Abyss comparison.) Shook hit a sideslam for a nearfall, but he missed a frog splash. Condry hit a sideslam for a nearfall. Shook hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Condry hit a chokeslam for a nearfall. Shook hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin! Good match; that topped my expectations.

Jameson Shook defeated Cousin Condry to retain the TWE Title at 14:03.

* Drako Knox, who was just cut from WWE, hit the ring and confronted Shook, and he challenged him to a match on December 29. Knox had a handful of matches on WWE Evolve TV. Shook accepted the challenge.

Final Thoughts: Some really strong matches here. Mathers-Oliver was really good, and they showed why they are both top 10 indy stars; that was the best of these 10 matches. Santana-Bishop played out the way I expected, and I’ll give that second. The Dani Luna three-way was pretty good and earned third.