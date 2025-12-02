NXT Deadline lineup: Saturday’s final premium live event of 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at Tech Port.

-Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship

-Je’Von Evans vs. Leon Slater vs. Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox vs. Myles Borne in an Iron Survivor Challenge match for a shot at the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil

-Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kendal Grey in an Iron Survivor Challenge match for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. We will have a live review as the show streams on Peacock (or Netflix internationally) at 6CT/7ET, plus an exclusive same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).