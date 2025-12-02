TNA and AMC announce multi-year media rights deal

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce its new media rights deal with AMC.

NEW YORK – December 2, 2025 – AMC Networks and TNA Wrestling today announced a multi-year agreement to bring TNA’s flagship weekly television show, Thursday Night iMPACT!, to AMC – TNA’s new television home in the U.S. The TNA-AMC partnership kicks off LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

AMC will feature “Thursday Night iMPACT!” as a two-hour block of action-packed TNA Wrestling exclusively on television every Thursday from 9-11 p.m. ET. The new TNA-AMC agreement also includes extending the weekly telecast to viewers on AMC+.

“We are super excited to bring the in-ring excitement, energy and drama of TNA Wrestling to AMC,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “TNA Wrestling heads into 2026 the hottest it has ever been – with intense rivalries and a fan base that loves the TNA stars. We cannot wait to expand the TNA audience with our new partner, AMC Networks, which has such a long and storied history of serving passionate and engaged fans across so many shows and franchises, through this new media rights deal.”

“TNA’s impressive growth and success is driven by the stories, characters and non-stop action fans love,” said Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer, AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios. “We put fans at the center of everything we do, and TNA has built its brand and its programming around that same dedication and focus. What a great opportunity to come together and make Thursday Night iMPACT! a dynamic and entertaining weekly event on AMC and AMC+ starting next month.”

Tickets for the first-ever Thursday Night iMPACT! to air on AMC on January 15, 2026, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas will go on-sale on Thursday, December 11, starting at 10 a.m. ET at tnawrestling.com. The Ticket pre-sale starts Tuesday, December 9, at 10 a.m. ET. To register for the pre-sale, go to tnawrestling.com.

In addition, TNA Wrestling brings back-to-back nights of live pro wrestling for the first time ever to Albuquerque, New Mexico (the home of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul) on Thursday, January 22-23, 2026 – with all Albuquerque action set to air on AMC. Tickets for both Albuquerque shows at Tingley Coliseum also will go on-sale on December 11, with the pre-sale on December 9.

Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. TNA Wrestling has been the pro wrestling home for such industry legends as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Kevin Nash and Mickie James, among others. The 2025-26 TNA roster features Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian, Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Santino Marella, Mustafa Ali, Moose, Elijah, Eric Young, Tessa Blanchard, Ash By Elegance, and others.

TNA Wrestling has long been recognized for its captivating characters and adrenaline-pumping action — nobody does professional wrestling like TNA.

One of the cornerstones of TNA is the popular X Division, known for its high-flying, high-risk matches. The X Division has long carried a simple slogan: “It’s not about weight limits … it’s about no limits.” Leon Slater is the reigning X Division Champion – and at age 21, the youngest X Division Champion in company history.

Another prominent feature of TNA Wrestling is its women’s division, affectionately known as the Knockouts Division, which has spotlighted the skills of such legends as Mickie James, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Angelina Love and Velvet Sky, among others. Léi Yǐng Lee is the reigning Knockouts World Champion, the first Chinese champion in TNA Wrestling history. The IInspiration (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) are the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

TNA Wrestling in 2025 announced a ground-breaking, multi-year partnership with WWE and its NXT brand, thus WWE stars appear on TNA programming, and TNA stars appear on WWE shows. In November, TNA stars Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona, among others, appeared on WWE programming as well as Leon Slater, Xia Brookside, Léi Yǐng Lee and others were on WWE/NXT.

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels Independent Film Company and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Powell’s POV: Without knowing the terms of the deal, there’s no way to comment on the financial end of the arrangement. That said, it’s an exciting day for TNA, as the weekly flagship show is moving to a higher-profile network than its current home on AXS TV.

