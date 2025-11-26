Seth Rollins sets the timeline for his WWE return from shoulder surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Seth Rollins hopes to return to the ring from shoulder surgery in time for WrestleMania. Rollins stated on Bert Kreischer’s podcast that he intends to “lock in” with his training and diet starting in February. He believes he will need roughly a month of training. Rollins said the original prognosis called for an April return. Check out the interview below or via Bert Kreischer’s YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Rollins suffered the injury at WWE Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth, Australia. WrestleMania 42 will be held on April 18-19. Barring a setback, Rollins should be able to return for the biggest event of the year. In the meantime, Rollins said he is trying to find the silver lining in being sidelined, which is that it’s allowed him to spend more time at home with his daughter.

