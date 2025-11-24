NXT TV preview: Gold Rush night two with four title matches

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-John Cena names the entrants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches

-Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee in a Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Zaria vs. Fallon Henley in the finals of a tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship

-Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy for the Evolve Championship

-Kendal Grey vs. Lainey Reed for the Evolve Women’s Championship

-Trick Williams vs. Myles Borne

Powell's POV: NXT Gold Rush night two was taped last Tuesday in New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.