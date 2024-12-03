What's happening...

NXT TV results (12/3): Moore’s review of Iron Survivor Challenge last chance qualifiers, Eric Bischoff and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman appearances, Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles at Deadline

December 3, 2024

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV 
Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center
Aired live December 3, 2024 on The CW

John’s Thoughts: I apologize for the late coverage, Internet problems. Will catch up after the show.

2. Men’s Number One Contender Batttle Royal. Back from break, Hank and Tank used their sandwich press on Gallus. A picture-in-picture showed some of the eliminations that happened during break.  Axiom and Nathan Frazer were also shown bickering in the back.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.