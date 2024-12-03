Juice Robinson out of the AEW Continental Classic, replacement named

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Juice Robinson has been pulled from the AEW Continental Classic due to injury. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Komander will replace Robinson in the tournament’s gold league matches.

Powell’s POV: Robinson lost to Will Ospreay in his only tournament match. Komander will have gold league matches with Darby Allin, Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Ricochet. There’s no word as to how long Robinson will be sidelined with what is believed to be an ankle injury. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.