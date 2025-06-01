R-Truth announces his WWE departure

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
R-Truth (Ron Killings) announced his departure from WWE on Sunday.
Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 1, 2025
Powell’s POV: A Sunday shocker. Yes, Truth is 53-years-old, but I always assumed he’d have a farewell tour and go out on his terms given his 17-year tenure with the company. Truth went from facing WWE Champion John Cena on Saturday Night’s Main Event to being let go eight days later. His final match was a loss to JC Mateo on Friday’s Smackdown. Multiple reports indicate that the company opted against renewing Truth’s contract, so it’s technically not a case of the company releasing him. I can’t imagine this move will be well-received within the WWE locker room. Thanks for the laughs, Truth, and all the best with whatever comes next.
In some ways, WWE have somehow managed to become even more disagreeable after Vince’s exit.
TKO is all about the money. See the ads in the ring, on the ring posts, on the LED boards on the apron and barricade, and the never ending barrage of additional advertising they bombard us with. It was bad enough during WrestleMania that I was waiting for them to say that the next ad was sponsored by another ad.
This is not an endorsement of Vince McMahon in any way, but he balked at in-ring advertising throughout his entire ownership run. He also had a soft spot for certain talents, and Truth was absolutely one of them. Vince is a ruthless SOB in his own right, but TKO doesn’t seem to approach this with any emotion or sentimentality whatsoever. The top brass don’t seem to be fans of the product, and I’ve seen nothing to suggest they are tight with any talent other than Dwayne Johnson.
I’ve been saying for a while now that it’s going to be very interesting to see how the TKO executives react if WWE revenue takes a hit. Just how secure is Paul Levesque’s position? Will TKO be quick to make a change or will they understand that wrestling companies don’t stay hot creatively forever? And if they do make a change someday, would they hire the right replacement?