R-Truth announces his WWE departure

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

R-Truth (Ron Killings) announced his departure from WWE on Sunday.

Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 1, 2025

Powell’s POV: A Sunday shocker. Yes, Truth is 53-years-old, but I always assumed he’d have a farewell tour and go out on his terms given his 17-year tenure with the company. Truth went from facing WWE Champion John Cena on Saturday Night’s Main Event to being let go eight days later. His final match was a loss to JC Mateo on Friday’s Smackdown. Multiple reports indicate that the company opted against renewing Truth’s contract, so it’s technically not a case of the company releasing him. I can’t imagine this move will be well-received within the WWE locker room. Thanks for the laughs, Truth, and all the best with whatever comes next.