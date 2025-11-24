WWE Raw in Oklahoma City, Pro Wrestling Boom, Beth Phoenix, Anthony Ogogo, Juventud Guerrera, Aliyah, Ed Ferrara, Lash LeRoux, Elijah, Art Barr, Archie Gouldie

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center with the brand’s Survivor Series go-home show. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing AEW Full Gear. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they arrive before this morning via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Oklahoma, and Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Nashville. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Beth Phoenix (Elizabeth Kocianski-Copeland) is 45 today.

-Anthony Ogogo is 37 today.

-Juventud Guerrera turned 51 on Sunday.

-Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) turned 31 on Sunday.

-Art Barr died on November 23, 1994, at age 28 due to unknown circumstances.

-Former WWE and TNA creative team member Ed Ferrara turned 59 on Saturday.

-Lash LeRoux (Johnathan LeRoux) turned 49 on Saturday.

-Elijah (Jeffrey Sciullo) turned 38 on Saturday. He worked as Elias in WWE.

-The late Archie Gouldie, who worked as The Mongolian Stomper, was born on November 22, 1936. He died at age 79 on January 23, 2016.