Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Jeff Hardy, Mickie James, Athena, Tank Toland

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features a battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Metalik for the NJPW TV Title. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The poll service we use was down on Friday, so we did not run a poll for WWE Friday Night Smackdown. I gave the show a B+ grade thanks mostly to Edge’s 25-year celebration and his match with Edge.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 62 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ with the highlights being the tributes to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tank Toland (John Toland) is 50. He also worked as James Dick.

-Jeff Hardy is 46.

-Mickie James is 44.

-Athena (Adrienne Reese) is 35. She worked as Ember Moon in WWE.