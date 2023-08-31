AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s All Out fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament begins

-“Le Sex Gods” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in action

Powell’s POV: The winner of the tournament (yes, another tournament) will challenge for the AEW World Championship at the September 20 AEW Grand Slam themed show in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Next week's AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night.