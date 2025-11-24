AEW Dynamite preview: The Thanksgiving Eve edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Continental Classic tournament begins (Entrants: Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, more TBA)

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle for the annual Thanksgiving Eve episode. AEW will also be taping the Thanksgiving edition of Collision and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).