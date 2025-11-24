WWE Smackdown preview: Survivor Series elimination match on the Black Friday edition

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo vs. Sami Zayn, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Rey Fenix, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Survivor Series elimination match

-Rusev vs. Jey Uso in a The Last Time Is Now tournament quarterfinal match

-LA Knight vs. TBA in a The Last Time Is Now tournament quarterfinal match

-Women’s WarGames advantage match

-Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green’s championship celebration (with pyro!)

Powell’s POV: Sheamus was pulled from the tournament due to a shoulder injury. The storyline is that Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will select his replacement. Smackdown was taped on Friday in Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).