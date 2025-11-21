Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Diego Hill and Bojack vs. Tenshi X and Ricky Hendrix for the PWF Tag Titles, Moose vs. Don Freeze, Kaitlyn Marie vs. Kidd Bandit for the PWF Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across six different recent indy shows.

1Up Wrestling “Wrestlevania 2” in Watertown, New York on October 18, 2025 (IWTV)

This is my first time seeing this promotion; while this show is from a month ago, it was just uploaded to IWTV this week. This is a large room with a high ceiling. The crowd was maybe 250. Google Maps shows that Watertown is located in far northern New York, close to the Canada border, and it’s much closer to Ottawa than New York City. I checked out the main event!

Moose vs. Don Freeze. Freeze is a heavyset, young Black kid who had a dazzling match against Marcus Mathers a week ago in GCW’s three-show New England tour, showing more agility than you’d expect for his size. The crowd was hot and split at the bell, and they shook hands before locking up. Moose is taller, but their weight has to be fairly similar. They traded shoulder tackles with neither man going down; the commentators praised Freeze for not going down. Freeze dropped Moose with a shoulder tackle, and Moose looked stunned! Freeze hit an armdrag and a dropkick at 2:30 that sent Moose to the floor to regroup.

Moose tripped Freeze on the ring apron, and he took control. They brawled at ringside, and Moose threw Freeze into the guardrails. In the ring, they traded chops, and Freeze hit a bodyslam at 6:00. He went to the top rope, but Moose grabbed him and flipped him to the mat. Freeze hit a spear into the corner and a flying Superman Punch and a Blue Thunder Bomb at 8:00, but Moose popped to his feet. Moose fired up, and they traded forearm strikes. Moose hit a uranage and a senton. Moose set up for a spear, but Freeze got a rollup for a nearfall. Moose finally hit the spear for the pin. That was really fun; Moose looked good, and the crowd was fully behind the local guy who is still just a year-and-a-half into the business.

Moose defeated Don Freeze at 10:02.

* Moose got on the mic and noted he went to nearby Syracuse for college. He put over Freeze, and he shook his hand. He told the crowd to end the night by chanting for “Freeze!”

Premiere Wrestling Federation “Louder Now” in Newport, North Carolina, on November 16, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their large training center, but as is often the case, the crowd is sadly only 50 or so fans. Lighting is good. I like this promotion, and I really wish they drew better.

“High Flying Star Machines” Diego Hill and Bojack vs. Tenshi X and Ricky Hendrix for the PWF Tag Team Titles. The champs came out first, and they apparently didn’t know who would be facing them. I’ll reiterate that Bojack has been showing heelish tendencies for months, cheating at times to win, and Diego is seemingly oblivious to it. I’ve compared the slender, short Tenshi X to Lio Rush’s size. The commentators said this is just the second time Tenshi X and Hendrix have teamed. Diego and Tenshi X opened; Diego is about 6’0″ and has the height advantage. Quick reversals to open, and they traded armdrags.

Diego hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 4:00. Hill hit two suplexes, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Bojack hit some loud chops in the corner. He hit a big uranage, and a commentator talked about the ‘bickering’ between the champs as Diego had objected to some of Bojack’s “aggressiveness.” Bojack tossed Tenshi across the ring, and he grabbed a title belt. Diego ordered him to drop it, so Bojack set it back down in the corner. However, Ricky got a hot tag at 9:00 and hit a missile dropkick on Bojack. He tried for a German Suplex, but he couldn’t budge the massive Bojack. So, Hendrix hit a Lungblower to the chest and a shotgun dropkick, and a Helluva Kick.

Bojack hit an STO Uranage out of the corner on Hendrix. Diego got back in and hit a running Shooting Star Press on Hendrix for a nearfall at 11:00. Diego hit a 619, and Bojack hit a backbreaker over his knee, then Diego hit a Flatliner on Hendrix for a nearfall. Nice combo. Diego accidentally kicked Bojack! Hendrix hit a German Suplex on Diego, and they were both down at 13:00. Tenshi X got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on Diego, then a tornado DDT. Tenshi hit a superkick on Bojack and a Sling Blade on Diego. He tried a crossbody block but Bojack caught him. Tenshi hit a double 619 on both champs. Tenshi hit a flip dive to the floor on Bojack, then a frog splash on Diego for a nearfall at 16:30.

Diego launched off Bojack’s back and hit a dropkick. Hill hit a team powerbomb for a nearfall, but Hendrix made the save. Hendrix came off the ropes, but Diego caught him with a jumping knee. Hendrix slammed Diego face-first on the mat. The challengers hit some quick kicks on Bojack, and Tenshi hit a Code Red on Bojack that defies logic and gravity for a nearfall. Diego hit a discus clothesline on Tenshi at 19:30. Hendrix hit a DVD on Diego. August Fears appeared at ringside, and he demanded Tenshi X do a flip. Why? They argued. Meanwhile, Bojack clocked Hendrix with a title belt behind the ref’s back! Bojack then hit a sit-out powerbomb to pin Hendrix. Good action. Diego once again didn’t see the cheating.

Bojack and Diego Hill defeated Tenshi X and Ricky Hendrix to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles at 20:53.

Kaitlyn Marie vs. Kidd Bandit for the PWF Title. Kaitlyn wrestled the next day in Massachusetts for the WWE ID Women’s Title. Bandit, of course, is the beloved trans superhero. These two are fairly similar in size. A handshake to open and standing switches and some slower reversals; this was an extended feeling-out process. Bandit went for a sunset flip, but Marie hit a butt splash to the chest for a nearfall at 4:00. Marie hit a hip toss and a splash in the corner and a bodyslam, then a senton. They traded forearm strikes.

Bandit hit a Lungblower move to Marie’s left arm at 8:00 and began targeting it. Bandit applied a cross-armbreaker on the mat and switched to a Triangle Choke. Kaitlyn hit a standing powerbomb at 11:30 to escape, and they were both down. Kaitlyn hit some clotheslines. Bandit nailed a Buzzsaw Kick to the head and applied a unique Fujiwara Armbar; Kaitlyn got a foot on the ropes at 14:30. Bandit hit a swinging faceplant and back into the unique Fujiwara Armbar. Kaitlyn hit a snake-eyes and a German Suplex, then another rolling cannonball, then a Vader Bomb for the pin. Solid match.

Kailyn Marie defeated Kidd Bandit to retain the PWF Title at 16:47.

TWE “Dead Leaves/Dead Dreams” in Red Bank, Tennessee, on November 9, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their dark room that looks like an underground military bunker, but the ring lighting is okay. The ring is pushed up against one wall. The crowd was maybe 100.

Kenzie Paige vs. Bella Skye. Kenzie had a nice run as NWA champion; she came out first and jawed at the crowd. I haven’t seen Bella before. She wore a protective mask; she may have a broken nose. She’s white and slender. Kenzie shoved her to the mat. Kenzie threw some punches and armdrags. Kenzie dropped her with a clothesline. Bella hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 3:00. Kenzie hit a superkick for a nearfall, then a running stunner for the pin. That wrapped up suddenly. Adequate.

Kenzie Paige defeated Bella Skye at 3:42.

Darian Bengston vs. Hunter Drake. Hunter is a pest heel, and he makes me think of a smaller Matt Riddle. They opened in a knuckle lock and tied up on the mat. Darian tied up the left wrist and fingers. They fought to the floor, and Hunter pushed Darian into the ring post at 3:00. In the ring, Drake planted his foot in Darian’s throat and kept him grounded. He hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. Darian locked in an STF at 5:00; Hunter raked the eyes to escape. Bengston hit a Whisper In The Wind top-rope rolling cannonball.

Hunter hit a basement forearm strike and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 7:00. Darian tied up Hunter’s legs, and the crowd taunted him to tap out. Darian hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Hunter hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Hunter grabbed a chain he had hidden in a turnbuckle, clocked Bengston in the head with it, and got the tainted pin at 9:38. A guy got in the ring and pointed out the cheating. The ref restarted the match, so I restarted the clock. Drake tried to go for his version of a Code Red, but Bengston turned it into a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant for the pin!

Darian Bengston defeated Hunter Drake at 9:49.

Jameson Shook vs. Erron Wade for the TWE Title . This was the main event. I’ll reiterate that redhead Jameson reminds me of a young Sami Zayn. Wade dresses in karate gear. Some basic reversals and a feeling-out process early on. Shook hit a dive through the ropes at 4:00, pushing Wade back-first into the wall. Shook hit some chops. In the ring, Wade hit a hard knee to the gut and got a nearfall. Wade hit some Yes Kicks and was in charge. Wade hit a spin kick in the corner, then a senton at 8:30.

Wade hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Shook hit a faceplant, then a knee strike to the sternum for a nearfall at 10:30. Wade hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Shook hit a sideslam for a nearfall. The ref got bumped at 12:30. Wade hit a spinning kick to the head for a visual pinfall, but we had no ref! Wade’s cornerman grabbed a kendo stick and hopped in the ring, but Anakin Murphy ran to the ring and pulled the kid out of the ring and brawled with him to the back. Meanwhile, Shook hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Good action.

Jameson Shook defeated Erron Wade to retain the TWE Title at 13:48.

Power Pro Lucha “World of Ruin” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 16, 2025 (IWTV)

This appears to be in the food court area of a shopping mall, and a large crowd of 300 or so fans was here. I saw a show from this venue maybe two months ago.

Harleen Lopez vs. Brooke Havok for the Prodigy Cup Championship. This match was mid-show. Harleen might be a bit taller, but they are roughly the same size and build. Brooke is well-traveled; I’ve seen Lopez just a few times. Standing switches to open, and Havok twisted the left arm. Lopez slammed her to the mat at 1:30. Havok hit an armdrag. Lopez hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker across the top rope and got a nearfall at 3:30, and she tied up Brooke on the mat. Lopez hit a butterfly suplex and remained in charge. They held onto each other’s wrists while they traded forearm strikes until they both went down at 5:30.

Havok hit a running neckbreaker. Harleen dropped her snake-eyes and hit a snap suplex, then another. She made the ‘universally recognized Eddie hip-swivel motion,’ but Havok blocked a third suplex. Lopez dropped her face-first into the middle turnbuckle, and she applied a crossface on the mat, but Brooke got a foot on the ropes at 8:00. Lopez again applied a crossface on the mat. Havok got a sunset flip out of the corner, and they traded rollups until Harleen got a three-count! That was really good!

Harleen Lopez defeated Brooke Havok to retain the Prodigy Cup at 9:30.

North Shore Pro Wrestling “Standing 30,” in Quebec City, Quebec, on November 14, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a small arena, and the lights are low; I’ve seen multiple shows from this venue. The show’s title is a reference to the main event, a 30-person Rumble match. I watched the final match before the Rumble.

Stu Grayson vs. Junior Benito. Both are regulars in promotions across the eastern half of Canada. They shoved each other before the bell; Stu scooped him up and shoved him into the corner at the bell and stomped on him. Stu hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 2:30. He hit a bodyslam and a Lionsault for a nearfall, and he remained in charge. Benito hit a spinning heel kick to the jaw, a forward Finlay Roll, and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 6:00.

Benito hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall. Stu fired back with a top-rope superplex at 7:30, then a running knee to the sternum, and he was fired up. He hit his Torture Rack-into-a-backbreaker over his knee for the pin. Good for the time given; I certainly expected that to be longer!

Stu Grayson defeated Junior Benito at 8:10.

Dynamic Wrestling Association “Bruised and Infused 7” in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 10, 2025 (IWTV)

I watched a show from here recently; it looks like an old, narrow factory and the ring is pushed up against one wall. However, the lights are on and it’s easy to see. Unfortunately, the crowd was 60 to 80.

Terry Yaki vs. Dante Darko. Yaki has been competing from Georgia to New York in recent months. I don’t think I’ve seen Darko before; he has long hair and appears ot be a bit shorter than Yaki. Standing switches to open. Yaki hit a dropkick. Yaki hit a huracanrana from the apron to the floor. Darko hit a doublestomp on the ring apron, and Yaki was down on the floor; he dove back in at 4:30 before a count-out. Dante stomped on him and remained in charge. Darko hit a Magic Screw (twisting neckbreaker off the ropes) for a nearfall. Yaki hit a tornado DDT at 7:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Yaki hit a crossbody block in the corner and a missile dropkick.

Dante dove through the ropes and crashed onto Yaki. In the ring, Dante hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Yaki hit a modified Canadian Destroyer, but Dante rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Yaki hit a DDT onto the ring apron, then an Asai Moonsault to the floor! In the ring, Yaki hit a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “That was three!” Darko hit a huracanrana, and he slammed Yaki back-first into the corner for a nearfall at 13:00. Darko missed a splash. Yaki hit a Canadian Destroyer out of the corner for a nearfall, but Dante got a foot on the ropes. Dante got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for added leverage for the tainted pin. That topped my expectations.

Dante Darko defeated Terry Yaki at 15:14.

Final Thoughts: Some decent action here. I don’t think Diego/Bojack’s match needed to be quite that long, but it was the best of these nine matches. While it was short, Harleen-Brooke was really crisp women’s action. I don’t think Harleen has had the opportunities yet against the upper tier of the indy women, but she showed here that she belongs in that mix. That Moose-Freeze match was fun and I’ll give that third.