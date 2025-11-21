AEW Dynamite rating: Did the Full Gear go-home show hold the increased viewership for Blood & Guts?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 491,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the 600,000 viewership average of last week’s Blood & Guts show. Dynamite finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Dynamite got a big boost for the Blood & Guts matches last week, but they were essentially back where they left off the previous week when the show averaged 497,000 and a 0.09 rating. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 650,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the November 20, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 640,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Full Gear go-home show.