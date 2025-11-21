AEW Collision rating: How did the third hour of the Full Gear week three-hour block perform?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s one-hour AEW Collision television show averaged 322,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Collision followed a two-hour Dynamite that averaged 491,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The last time Collision followed Dynamite was on October 15, when the show averaged 400,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating heading into AEW WrestleDream.