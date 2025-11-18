WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: Big updates to the card for the Thanksgiving weekend premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held Saturday, November 29, in San Diego, California, at Petco Park.

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and one TBA vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and one TBA in a WarGames match

-John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship (in the penultimate match of Cena’s career)

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar joined the men’s teams during Monday’s Raw. Charlotte Flair dropped out of the babyface women’s team due to her storyline issues with Rhea Ripley on Smackdown, and appeared to be back in the match coming out of Raw. Ripley also asked AJ Lee to have a chat with her during Raw, so Lee will presumably be added to the women’s WarGames match. The Women’s World Championship and Intercontinental Title matches were also added to the lineup during Raw. My live review of Survivor Series will be available as the show streams at 6CT/7ET on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).