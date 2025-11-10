Action Wrestling “It’s A Cold World” results: Vetter’s review of Tim Bosby vs. Jameson Shook for the Action Title, Lee Johnson vs. Darian Bengston, Mad Dog Connelly vs. Moses

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “It’s A Cold World”

November 7, 2025, in Fayetteville, Georgia, at Line Creek Brewery

Streamed on Independentwrestling.tv

I’ve seen several shows from this room; the ring was pushed up against one wall. The crowd was maybe 100. John Mosely provided commentary.

* I see several names in the lineup I don’t recognize, or have probably seen just once or twice.

1. Kasey Owens vs. Father Marquis. I’ve noted before that Kasey is a perfect mix of GCW wrestlers Jimmy Lloyd and Joey Janela, and he’s considered in the upper echelon here. I haven’t seen Father Marquis before; he’s a thin Black man in a full pastor’s outfit, and he has a collection plate! Yeah, I wouldn’t forget this gimmick. He removed the cloak and wore pastel purple trunks. He hit a dropkick and celebrated. Owens hit a forearm to the back of the neck and a sideslam for a nearfall. Marquis hit a superkick for a nearfall. Owens hit a running knee for the pin. Passable, and it didn’t overstay its welcome.

Kasey Owens defeated Father Marquis at 4:21.

2. Corinne Joy vs. Ravenna Vein. Corinne is a teen who I’ve said is a cross between former WWE wrestler Layla El and Willow Nightengale; she has the right look and presentation. Vein is taller, and she’s a Vampire/Goth girl. A lockup to open, and the bigger Vein pushed Corinne to the mat. Corinne hit a running Penalty kick and a splash for a nearfall at 1:30. Ravenna hit a back suplex for a nearfall. She tied up Joy and licked her head! Gross! She planted her knee in Joy’s throat and kept her grounded, then she hit a running knee for a nearfall at 3:30. Joy fired back with an enzuigiri, and she hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall! Nice! Ravenna bit Joy’s throat! She hit a running twisting neckbreaker for a believable nearfall at 5:00. Joy hit a stunner for the pin! That was fun.

Corinne Joy defeated Ravenna Vein at 5:35.

3. Kody Manhorn vs. Spectre. I’ve seen Spectre before; he has dark eye makeup, and he wears mostly black with a red sash on his shirt. “How many crazies do we have in the locker room?” a commentator asked. Manhorn is white with long blond hair; he’s undersized but a decent talent, and he’s been around a few years. Kody hit a crossbody block as Spectre was in the ropes, and he applied a half-crab. Spectre choked him in the ropes, then hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 3:00. He put Manhorn in a Boston Crab, and he hit a Dragon Suplex. Manhorn hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:00. Spectre hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. Manhorn hit a flying headbutt for the pin out of nowhere. Basic but fine.

Kody Manhorn defeated Spectre at 7:26.

4. Alexander Lev vs. Hayden Seal. I’ve seen Lev a few times recently, and he’s pretty decent. He has short black hair, and the sides of his head are shaved. Hayden is a tall white kid in generic black-and-red pants; I don’t think I’ve seen him before. Hayden hit a series of shoulder tackles early on. Lev applied a Straitjacket Choke and kept Seal grounded. Lev hit a DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. Hayden hit a powerslam and was fired up. He hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Seal hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Lev pushed Seal into an exposed corner and hit a swinging back suplex for the pin. Decent; the right guy won.

Alexander Lev defeated Hayden Seal at 8:00 even.

5. Darian Bengston vs. Lee Johnson. This was a reason to tune in! Standing switches; Lee is taller and a bit thicker. They got in a knuckle lock and traded offense. They traded shoulder blocks at 3:30 with neither man going down. Bengston went to the top rope for a Whisper In The Wind, but Lee tripped him at 5:00, and Darian crashed to the mat. Lee hit a stiff kick to the spine and was now in charge. Darian hit an enzuigiri at 7:30. He hit the Whisper In The Wind for a nearfall. Darian applied the Cattle Mutilation on the mat, and he stretched Lee, but Johnson powered out.

Lee fired back with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 9:00, and he was shocked he didn’t get the win there. Darian tied him in a crossface on the mat, and the crowd taunted Lee to tap out, but Lee reached the ropes at 10:30. Lee nailed a half-nelson suplex. He hit a Helluva Kick and a punch to the jaw. Darian hit a swinging faceplant off the ropes at 12:00. Tim Bosby appeared and threw a backpack into the ring, trying to get Darian disqualified! Darian threw it down onto Bosby. However, the distraction allowed Johnson to hit a pop-up standing powerbomb for the pin. The commentators were livid at Bosby for ruining “an absolute classic.”

Lee Johnson defeated Darian Bengston at 12:32.

* Intermission was edited out.

6. “The Revolution” Anthony Lopes and Quest Parker vs. “Wonderboyz” Aaron Dallas and Ethan Dallas. I’ve seen Lopes and Parker in St. Louis-based Glory Pro Wrestling, so they are a long way from home! I don’t think I’ve seen the Dallas brothers; they are white, thin, and they wore orange shirts and tie-dye pants. Scrawny Quest (think Chicago indy standout Davey Bang) opened against Ethan, who appears to be 16 (and if he’s actually in his 20s, he should be happy he looks like a teen!) Aaron has a hillbilly mullet and is probably mid-20s; Mosely pointed out he wrestled here last month.

Quest distracted the ref while Lopes wrapped Ethan’s arm in the ropes. Quest tied up Ethan on the mat. Aaron got a hot tag at 4:00 and hit a double clothesline. Ethan hit a splash while launching off of Aaron’s shoulders. Quest hit a Lethal Injection on Aaron. The brothers hit a team powerbomb move to pin Lopes. Ugh… that wasn’t good at all. My guess is Ethan has just a few matches under his belt; he’s not ready to be in front of crowds yet.

Aaron Dallas and Ethan Dallas defeated Anthony Lopes and Quest Parker at 5:58.

* Footage aired from last month’s show of Mad Dog Connelly and Moses jawing at each other. Another segment aired of them arguing outside.

7. Moses vs. Mad Dog Connelly. Again, Moses used to be in ROH’s “Soldiers of Savagery” with Bishop Kaun, and Mosely pointed that out right away. He attacked Connelly from behind, and they fought to the floor. They got back into the ring, and Connelly hit a Thesz Press at 3:00 and a series of punches. Moses hit a uranage for a nearfall. Connelly applied a sleeper; Moses went through the ropes, and they both crashed to the floor and were down at 5:00. Mosely pushed a door into the ring; Mosely said this is not a No-DQ match. In the ring, Moses hit a low blow mule kick while the ref was out of position. He slammed Connelly to the mat for the pin. Shockingly short, and that door wasn’t broken!

Moses defeated Mad Dog Connelly at 6:51.

* Moses got Connelly’s dog collar and put it around Connelly’s neck, and he whipped him through the door in the corner. (You knew it had to be used, right?) Looks like that feud isn’t over yet.

8. Tim Bosby vs. Jameson Shook for the Action World Title. Like Johnson-Bengston, this was a match to tune in for. Jameson (think a young Sami Zayn) wore what I believe is his IWTV Tag Team Title belt. (His partner, Jaden Newman, suffered a knee injury two weeks ago, so it’s unclear what happens to those belts!) Bosby, who has an amateur wrestling background, wore a Tennessee jersey to the ring and was loudly booed. He stalled on the floor at the bell. They finally locked up, and Bosby tied him up on the mat. He knocked Shook down with a shoulder tackle at 3:30. Shook dove onto Bosby, and they brawled at ringside.

Shook picked up a kid and used the kid’s feet as a javelin to Bosby’s face at 4:30. Bosby accidentally chopped the ring post. In the ring, Bosby tied him in the Tree of Woe and cranked on Jameson’s head at 7:00 as Shook was upside down. He hit a backbreaker over his knee and kept Jameson grounded. Bosby hit a fallaway slam at 9:30, and Shook rolled to the floor to regroup. Mosely said Bosby has now been champion for 349 days, so if he wins here, he’s likely to reach a year as champion. He slammed Shook back-first on the ring apron, and they got into the ring at 11:30.

Shook hit a second-rope fadeaway stunner, and they were both down. Shook hit a shotgun dropkick, and he was fired up, hitting a dropkick into the corner and a senton. Bosby hit a German Suplex, then another. Bosby hit a clothesline that knocked Shook off the apron to the floor. They got back into the ring at 15:30, and Shook hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall! Bosby got a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but the ref saw it and stopped counting. Bosby poked the eyes and hit a pumphandle powerbomb for a nearfall at 17:00.

Bosby hit his release F5 and made a cocky cover; Jameson got a foot on the ropes to break the count. Bosby shoved the ref; Mosely said Bosby was trying to be disqualified. He picked up the ref and hit a release F5! “Fines and suspensions!” Mosely said, adding that ended the match (we never had a bell). Darian Bengston ran in and hit Bosby, sending him to the floor. Darian got on the mic and said he wants one more title shot against Bosby.

Jameson Shook defeated Tim Bosby via DQ at about 18:00; Bosby retains the Action Wrestling Title.

Final Thoughts: I’ve noted before that Action has a clear ‘top six’ who I want to see, and that includes Shook, Bosby, and Bengston. (Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas were in GCW in Connecticut this evening.) Even without a clear winner, the main event takes the best match, with Johnson-Bengston earning second. Nothing else really stood out; the Connelly match was far too short and was quite bluntly underwhelming. I’ll reiterate that teen Corinne Joy has an ‘it factor’ to her. Likewise, I’ve liked what I’ve seen from Lev in recent months. This show is available on IWTV, and the top two matches I noted here are worth checking out.