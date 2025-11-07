WWE Smackdown preview: Mystery wrestler in The Last Time Is Now tournament and more set for next week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

=WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs. B-Fab in a non-title match

-LA Knight vs. a mystery opponent in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” opening round match

-Jey Uso vs. The Miz in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” opening round match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Albany, New York, at MVP Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).