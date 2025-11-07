What's happening...

WWE Smackdown results (11/7): Powell’s live review of Ilja Dragunov’s open challenge for the U.S. Title, Giulia vs. Chelsea Green for the Women’s U.S. Title

November 7, 2025

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,368)
November 7, 2025, in Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Aired live on USA Network (Netflix internationally)

The show starts at 7CT/8ET…

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.