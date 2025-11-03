TNA Impact preview: Open Fight Night

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Open Fight Night “where anyone can make a challenge, and everyone must accept”

Powell’s POV: TNA is not advertising any first-run matches for this episode. They haven’t taped television coming out of Bound For Glory, so it’s unclear what matches they will air. The next first-run edition of Impact will air live on November 13.

Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My audio reviews will return once TNA gets back to airing first-run episodes.