AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada for the ROH Championship
-Mercedes Mone vs. Olympia for the CMLL Women’s Championship
-Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita
-Mark Briscoe, Komander, and Roderick Strong vs. Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico
-Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in action
-Tony Khan announces more details about the women’s Blood & Guts match
-MxM TV Casting Call
Powell's POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena, and will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET.
