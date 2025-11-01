What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches set for tonight’s show

November 1, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada for the ROH Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Olympia for the CMLL Women’s Championship

-Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita

-Mark Briscoe, Komander, and Roderick Strong vs. Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico

-Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in action

-Tony Khan announces more details about the women’s Blood & Guts match

-MxM TV Casting Call

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena, and will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

