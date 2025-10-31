AEW Dynamite: How did the Fright Night show hold up against World Series competition?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 459,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the 477,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, the same as last week’s 0.08 rating.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Dynamite ran against the fifth game of the World Series, which delivered 14.305 million viewers for Fox. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 527,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo while also running against a World Series game. One year ago, the October 30, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 628,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic.