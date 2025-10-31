WWE Smackdown results (10/31): Barnett’s live review of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre appearances before SNME, Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,367)

October 31, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center

Simulcast live on USA Network (Netflix internationally)

Michael Cole did some promotional work and then we saw Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax, and Alexa Bliss walking backstage. Jade Cargill was then shown in a Marvel Punisher themed costume, and footage was shown of Jade’s attack on Tiffany Stratton on last week’s Smackdown. Tiffany Stratton walked by the announce team as they were on camera and had a microphone. She demanded Jade Cargill come out to the ring right away.

Nick Aldis emerged from the back told her she wasn’t cleared for any contact outside of her match. Jade Cargill walked out and told her she didn’t want a fight because it didn’t serve her, and all she wanted was her title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. She then said “Taffy Time was up” in an amusing flub. Tiffany tried to attack her at ringside, but they were kept apart by WWE officials. After backing away, Stratton sold the knee that was bandaged even though there was no contact made with it.

The commentary team tossed to a video package for Ilja Dragunov, and said that a United States Championship Open Challenge was up next. Ilja made his ring entrance first. The title defense is up next…[c]

My Take: Jade’s scar above her eye is pretty gnarly. I imagine she’ll have to have surgery at some point to try and repair it more completely, but it’s a pretty badass facial feature for a heel.

Backstage, R-Truth handed out candy dressed as Santa Claus to the Motor City Machine Guns. They tried to convince him it was Halloween and not Christmas to no avail. Solo Sikoa walked up and recalled The Guns defeating the MFT’s a year ago for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Solo said they were back in line for a tag title shot again, but the Guns believed they were next in line. Sabin suggested a match for later in the show to settle it, and Solo said that was a good idea.

In the arena. Fraxiom’s music hit and Nathan Frazer tried to claim the US Title shot. He was interrupted by Tomasso Ciampa, who attempted to claim the title shot for himself. Dragunov said the open challenge was for everyone, but Frazer was first, and there was no reward for jackasses. The bell rang.

1. Nathan Frazer vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE United States Championship: Frazer landed some knees and sent Dragunov to the floor. He then drove through the ropes and took him out. After some evasions and reversals, Dragunov cut down Frazer with a hard chop and took control. Frazer retreated to the apron, and Dragunov used a kick to knock him to the floor into the commentary table. On the floor, Dragunov delivered a German Suplex on the floor…[c]

Frazer had welts on his chest from chops. Dragunov was lightly bleeding from the forehead. Frazer escaped a German Suplex attempt and landed an inverted DDT and a running shooting star press for a two count. Both men traded some big strikes, but Dragunov caught a kick attempt from Frazer and delivered a big uranage for a close near fall.

Dragunov took to the top rope, but nobody was home. Frazer landed a kick, but Dragunov responded with a big knee strike. Dragunov missed another Senton from the top, and Frazer capitalized with a Frog Splash for another close near fall…[c]

Frazer landed a knee on Dragunov as he was perched in the corner. He attempted a head scissors out of the corner, but Dragunov blocked it twice. Dragunov then attempted a powerbomb, but Frazer reversed into the head scissors. Frazer then dove on Dragunov on the outside, and dropkicked him into the steel steps. He then tossed Dragunov back into the ring and landed a Phoenix Splash for a very close near fall. Frazer landed some mounted punches on the mat, and went back to climb the turnbuckle.

Dragunov tried to meet him there, but was knocked down. Frazer continued climbing, but got chopped down by Dragunov. Both men climbed in the corner, and Dragunov suplexed Frazer out of the corner and dropped him high on the back of his neck. He then landed a powerbomb and an H-Bomb for the win.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Nathan Frazer at 19:05 to retain the United States Championship

After the bell, Dragunov showed Frazer respect and raised his hand after the match. Frazer exited the ring, and Ciampa ambushed Frazer from behind…[c]

My Take: Another banger of a match for the US Title. That suplex out of the corner on Frazer was nearly a very damaging situation. Thankfully he seems ok.

A brawl broke out during the break with Fraxiom and DIY getting into it. Dragunov got involved and tried to clean it up, and turned around to find Tama Tonga holding the US Title. I guess that will be his next opponent. Back in the ring, Kit Wilson completed his ring entrance. Carmelo Hayes followed him for the next match.

2. Kit Wilson and Carmelo Hayes: Wilson landed a gnarly twisting DDT early on and got a two count. Hayes replied with a cutter and a DDT for a two count. Wilson rolled to the floor to regroup, but Hayes splashed him on the floor. He tossed Wilson back into the ring, but The Miz appeared from behind him and tossed him into the ring post twice. Wilson followed up with a top rope elbow drop for a near fall. Miz was frustrated he kicked out. Hayes then delivered a First 48 to Wilson and picked up the win.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Kit Wilson at 3:01

After the match, Carmelo Hayes celebrated, but Miz ambushed him again with a Skull Crushing Finale. Backstage, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte were interviewed. Bliss was asked about being attacked by the Kabuki Warriors, and said she and Charlotte would be ready for them. She was then asked about Nia Jax, and Bliss said she’s been bitter for her entire career and that’s why she has no friends. Charlotte said she used to be bitter but she had let Lexi in and she think’s Lexi’s life has improved because of it. Bliss said she was unbelievable, and said she would teach Jax why she had outgrown her.

In the arena, Nia Jax made her ring entrance…[c]

My Take: I’m not sure why Hayes wasn’t a little more suspicious about how he got flung into the ring post. He didn’t seem to expect an ambush after the match at all.

Backstage, Sami Zayn spoke with Nick Aldis. He said he knows he’s not cleared, but he wanted to be out at ringside to help the Motor City Machine Guns. Aldis said he’s not cleared and asked him to sit this one out. Cody Rhodes then walked in and gave Sami a hug, and told him he should be proud of what he had done with the US Title. Aldis asked Cody if he had anything to do with the attack on Jacob Fatu, and he said no.

Aldis then asked if he agreed with the contract for his title match, and he said he trusts him that it’s on the up and up. Cody then told Aldis that he had to show it to Drew, and that he’d see him out there. Alexa Bliss made her entrance in the arena with Charlotte Flair.

3. Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax: The match started with Jax in control using her strength advantage. She landed a splash in the corner and then taunted the crowd. Bliss replied with some slaps, but then got knocked down by a body block. Nia remained in control and the action spilled to the floor, where Jax tossed Bliss into the barricade before initially backing down from Charlotte Flair.

Jax continued in control and tossed Bliss into the corner. She attempted a running splash, but Bliss moved out of the way. Charlotte provided some support for Bliss and helped Bliss get back into the ring after being sent to the floor a few times. Bliss started a comeback with a neck wringer using the ropes. She then landed some strikes and a cross body for a two count.

Bliss set up for a DDT. but got shoved into the corner. Nia charged but got her shoulder run into the post as Bliss moved out of the way. Bliss climbed to the top rope, and Nia pulled her down with a Samoan Drop for a close near fall. The match spilled to the outside again, where Nia shoved Charlotte and told her to stay out of it. Back in the ring, Nia set up for the Annihilator, but Charlotte jumped on the apron for a distraction. Lexi kicked her down and stacked her for for a quick victory.

Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax at 9:46

Charlotte and Alexa celebrated after the match, and Nia was furious. Backstage, Rey Fenix interrupted the MFTs as they walked through the back. Fenix said he wanted a piece of Talla Tonga, and Solo said he could have a match next week. Fenix slapped Talla Tonga, but Solo prevented him from retaliating so they could focus on the main event. The commentary team then introduced the WrestleMania trailer that debuted earlier this week…[c]

My Take: A clunker of a match between Bliss and Jax. I assume the interference leads to something, but it’s a weird choice for a babyface team to operate that way.

A video for Damien Priest aired where he told Aleister Black he didn’t initially hate him, but he had made it personal for them both and said Punishment would come for him. The commentary team then ran down the card for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Backstage, Nick Aldis asked Tiffany Stratton if she was good to compete tomorrow, and she said yes.

Kiana James and Guilia then appeared in the picture, and trash talked Tiffany about Tiffy time coming to an end. Chelsea Green then walked up and demanded a chance to defend her streak as the longest running Women’s US Champion, and Guilia agreed to it. Aldis made the match for next week. Nikki Cross appeared behind Chelsea and Alba and scared them both off. MFT made their entrance in the arena…[c]

My Take: Nice to see Nikki Cross doing what she does best on Halloween.

A video of Football Mascots fighting from earlier in the day was shown. The Motor City Machine Guns made their entrance after the video.

4. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley “Motor City Machine Guns” vs. JC Mateo and Tama Tonga “MFT”: Sabin and Shelley got an early advantage on Mateo, but it didn’t last Tama Tonga was able to tag in and get in some strikes on Sabin. Things turned around again as Mateo and Tonga were sent to the floor, where the Guns landed springboard splashes on them. Back in the ring, Shelley tagged in and the Guns landed some double team offense that led to a basement dropkick to the face for a two count…[c]

MFT regained control during the break and isolated Alex Shelley. Sabin tagged in shortly after the return form break and started a comeback. He sent Mateo to the floor and landed up a second rope tornado DDT on Tonga for a close near fall. Shelley tagged back in and sent Tama over the top rope with a clothesline. Sabin then dove through the ropes to knock both Mateo and Tonga into the commentary table.

Talla Tonga tried to interfere, but Sabin deftly avoided him. Solo then jumped up on the apron and created a distraction so Talla could shove Sabin off the top rope. Tama Tonga then landed the Cutthroat on Shelley and pinned him for the win.

MFT defeated Motor City Machine Guns at 8:54

After the match, MFT attacked the guns, and Rey Fenix ran down for the save, but got his head caved in for his trouble. Shinsuke Nakamura and got a bit further before getting chokeslammed by Talla Tonga. Backstage, Nick Aldis asked Drew McIntyre if he agreed with the contract terms, and he said yes. Drew asked if he was worried he would say something he shouldn’t, and Aldis said yes. Drew said he knew he had a stressful job, but he had to relax…[c]

My Take: The Tag Match was fine but the MFT faction isn’t exactly drowning in heat. They have some work ahead of them if they want to get bigger reactions.