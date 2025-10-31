WWE Smackdown preview: The final show before Saturday Night’s Main Event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre appear one night before they meet for the WWE Championship on Saturday Night’s Main Event

-Jade Cargill promo before she challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship on Saturday Night’s Main Event

-Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center.