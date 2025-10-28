NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Les Thatcher, MVP, Christy Hemme, Rocky Romero, Mike Sharpe, Tracy Smothers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Halloween Havoc. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Les Thatcher is 85.

-MVP (Hassan Hamin Assad) is 52.

-Christy Hemme is 45.

-Rocky Romero (John Rivera) is 43.

-The late Iron Mike Sharpe was born on October 28, 1951. He went to that big shower in the sky at age 64 on January 17, 2016.

-The late Tracy Smothers died of lymphoma at age 58 on October 28, 2000.