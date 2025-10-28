WWE Raw preview: Title match set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles

-Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at Rio Rancho Event Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).