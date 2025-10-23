WWE Smackdown rating: Were the live show’s numbers better than the prior week’s taped episode?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.180 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.025 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.22 rating. These are the best numbers that Smackdown has produced since Nielsen changed their ratings methodology.

The prior week’s show streamed live internationally on a Friday morning, and then aired on delay in the usual time slot on USA Network. One year earlier, the October 19, 2024, edition of Smackdown produced 1.378 million viewers and a 0.42 rating for USA Network.

