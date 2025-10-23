ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Komander vs. Griff Garrison

-“Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and John Silver vs. Tommy Billington, Adam Priest, and Jay Lethal

-Angelico vs. Mascara Dorada

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Angelica Risk

-Alex Windsor and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Aleah James and Billie Starkz

-Isla Dawn and “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).