AEW Dynamite preview: The early lineup for next week’s show

October 23, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament begins

Dynamite will be live from Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena.

