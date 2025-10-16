Black Label Pro Wrestling “Hacksaw” results: Vetter’s review of a gauntlet match to crown the new BLP Champion, Myron Reed vs. August Matthews vs. Davey Bang for the BLP Midwest Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Black Label Pro Wrestling “Hacksaw”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

October 4, 2025, in Crown Point, Indiana, at the RDS

Crown Point is located 50 miles southeast of Chicago. This is a large gym, and sadly, the crowd is about 80-100. BLP shut down about a year ago and came back this spring; I believe this is just their third show of 2025. The lights are on and it’s easy to see.

1. “Hot Commodity” Trevor Outlaw and Hayden Backlund vs. “Highlight Reel” Damion Reel and Damen Reel for the BLP Tag Team Titles. The Reel twins hit stereo dives onto the champs, and we’re underway! I’ve never been able to tell the twins apart. They brawled around ringside. In the ring, Hayden stomped on one of the twins, and they kept him in their corner. (A commentator says it’s Damion, but seriously, how can he tell?) A Reel hit a Whisper In the Wind top-rope twisting cannonball, then a Lionsault for a nearfall at 4:00. Outlaw pushed a Reel into the ref in the corner, then he hit a low-blow uppercut, got a rollup, and the cheap pin. Decent.

Trevor Outlaw and Hayden Backlund defeated Damion Reel and Damen Reel to retain the BLP Tag Team Titles at 5:49.

2. Nate Kobain vs. Darren Fly in a street fight. These former tag team partners have been feuding here of late. Both guys are really short and scrawny. Kobain wore gray pants, and he hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. Fly, who wore red trunks, struck him across the back with a garbage can lid. They brawled around ringside. Fly accidentally chopped the ring post at 4:00. Nate laid in a LOUD chop that popped the crowd. Fly hit a back-body drop, flipping Kobain across six open chairs! Ouch!

They got into the ring, and Kobain hit a DDT onto a folded chair, and they were both down at 7:00. Fly hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Chairs were set up in the ring, and boards were pushed into the ring as well. Kobain hit a superplex through two side-by-side door bridges at 13:00, and they were both down. Kobain nailed a buzzsaw kick to the jaw. Fly went for a low blow uppercut, but Kobain blocked it. Kobain held onto Fly’s wrists and repeatedly stomped on his chest. Kobain hit a Tombstone Piledriver onto a folded chair for the pin. Good brawl; neither bled, and it never got gross.

Nate Kobain defeated Darren Fly at 14:50.

3. Jake Omen vs. Dex Royal for the SCX Title. I’ve noted this before, but Royal looks a LOT like Swerve Strickland. I’m a big fan of his ring skills, but I think the similar look really hurts him in the long run. (I always think of how Ryback got “Goldberg!” chants, or Mason Ryan also looked a lot like Dave Batista.) Omen has some gray coming through in his beard; a commentator said Omen has now wrestled in 43 countries, which is pretty amazing. Standing switches and a commentator said this is a first-ever singles match, even though this is a teacher-student bout. Dex hit a basement dropkick at 3:00.

Dex hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Omen snapped Dex’s throat across the top rope at 6:30 and got a nearfall. He choked Dex with his wrist tape, and the crowd booed him, as Omen kept him grounded. They traded forearm strikes, and Dex hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 11:30. Dex hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. Dex now snapped Omen’s throat over the top rope, then he hit a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall at 13:30. Omen basically headbutted Dex in the groin, then he applied a Boston Crab. The ref checked on Dex and called for the bell. Good match.

Jake Omen defeated Dex Royal to retain the SCX Title at 14:31.

4) “Manscout” Jake Manning vs. Stone Ambrose. I haven’t seen Manning all of 2025; yep, a check of his Cagematch.net bio shows this is just match No. 7 of the year, and I hadn’t seen the other six. He’s in his 40s, bald, and always has his scout book he’s reading from. Ambrose is a teen who acts like a dog, with a tennis ball in his mouth; I’ve seen a lot of him in Chicago’s Freelance Wrestling. Jake ran the ropes while reading his book, and it confused Stone. (This comedy really doesn’t work for me.) Ambrose lifted a leg to ‘pee’ on Jake, then he bit his butt.

Ambrose hit a huracanrana. He repeatedly rammed Jake into the top turnbuckle in several corners. Jake ducked a crossbody block, and he crashed to the mat. Jake took control and kept Stone grounded. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Stone hit a short-arm clothesline. Jake hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a Flatliner for a nearfall at 7:30. Manning headed to the back; the ref started counting. Jake returned with his pup tent and threw it into the ring.

Ambrose threw Jake into the tent. The ref threw the tennis ball into the tent; Ambrose lunged in there and the tent violently shook but we couldn’t see what was going on in there. When they emerged, Ambrose had Jake’s shorts in his mouth. (Jake was wearing a singlet.) They stood up and traded forearm strikes. Stone hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 10:00. Manning hit a Death Valley Driver onto the tent and scored the pin. Meh.

“Manscout” Jake Manning defeated Stone Ambrose at 10:35.

5. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) vs. August Matthews vs. Davey Bang for the BLP Midwest Title. Bang and Matthews, of course, are teammates, but Bang wore orange today while Matthews wore green. Bang and Matthews hit stereo superkicks, so it immediately looked like a handicap match. Bang hit his axe kick to the back of the head, as they hit another team move. Myron rolled to the floor to regroup. Bang and Matthews dove onto Myron and Kelly! In the ring, Matthews and Bang traded some friendly reversals. Kelly jumped in the ring and choked Bang; a commentator reminded us that, because this is a triple threat, this is no-DQ.

Bang hit a top-rope double crossbody block at 3:30. Matthews popped Myron up, and Bang caught Reed with a kick. Reed placed Bang’s feet on the ropes and hit a Flatliner for a nearfall. Matthews hit a half-nelson suplex on Myron, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 6:00, but Kelly jumped in the ring to make the save. (Seriously, this should just be a tag match at this point.) Bang and Matthews hit superkicks on Kelly.

Bang hit the Spears Tower on Reed and got a nearfall, but Matthews pulled him off, and he went for a pin. They shoved each other. Matthews hit a Cave-In stomp to Reed’s chest. Bang hit a 450 Splash on Matthews. From the floor, Reed struck Bang with his title belt; Bang fell over backwards onto the prone Matthews and got the pin! Reed was shocked that he lost! A fun match, but shorter than expected.

Davey Bang defeated August Matthews and Myron Reed to win the BLP Midwest Title at 8:20.

6. Eli Isom vs. Leyla Hirsch in an intergender match. I always liked Isom’s run in the ROH Sinclair era. Of course, he towers over Leyla. Standing switches to open, and she hit a basement dropkick. Eli caught her and hit a hard bodyslam at 1:30. She hit some spin kicks to his thighs, and she tied him up on the mat. Isom applied a rear-naked choke on the mat at 4:00. She hit a swinging doublestomp to his chest in the corner, then a German Suplex and a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Eli hit a swinging Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:30. Leyla hit a headscissors takedown, then a Saito Suplex for a nearfall. She sat on the top turnbuckle; he hit a leaping dropkick that knocked her to the floor. He brought her into the ring and got a pin! Also, much shorter than expected.

Eli Isom defeated Leyla Hirsch at 7:37.

7. Freya the Slaya vs. Leela Hall. Again, Freya is a legit 6’0″ so she towers over almost all her opponents. Leela is just 18, thin, with long, straight brown hair. They charged at each other at the bell. Freya dropped her throat-first on the top rope and stomped on her and chopped her. Leela tried a rollup but couldn’t budge Freya. She tied Leela in the ropes and hit an axe kick to the back of the neck. She applied a Cobra Clutch, but Leela escaped at 4:00. Freya hit a backbreaker over her knee and had dominated thus far.

Freya hit a rolling cannonball into the corner, but she missed a second one! Leela hit a headscissors takedown out of the corner and a running back elbow, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. Freya went for a chokeslam, but Leela blocked it, rolled her up, and scored the flash pin! An okay match; Leela has fewer than 100 matches under her belt (again, she’s just 18!) and isn’t quite ready yet; getting in the ring with a vet like Freya will certainly help. Freya hit a post-match Tombstone Piledriver.

Leela Hall defeated Freya the Slaya at 6:17.

8. The BLP eight-person gauntlet for the vacant BLP Title. Samira explained the rules. Myung-Jae Lee from Canada drew No. 1. Teenager Rhys Maddox, who reminds me of early 2000s Sal Rinauro, is No. 2; I just saw him compete for ROW in Texas. Okay, this is a WWE-style gauntlet. ALSO, Joshua Bishop was champion here in June; it is unclear why he is no longer champion.

8a) Myung-Jae Lee vs. Rhys Maddox. They twisted each other’s wrists early on, and Lee hit some armdrags. Both men are slender and roughly the same size. Rhys hit a springboard forearm strike at 4:00, and he celebrated. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Lee hit a top-rope flying double knees for a nearfall, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 6:00. Lee went for a top-rope move, but Rhys caught him with a kick. Rhys then hit a diving forearm strike to the back of the head for the pin. I’ll call that an upset.

Rhys Maddox defeated Myung-Jae Lee at 7:17.

8b. Rhys Maddox vs. Dominic Garrini. Kevin Ku walked out with Garrini, but he turned around and headed to the back. We did have a bell to start this leg of the gauntlet. Rhys tried some shoulder blocks that had no impact on the bigger Garrini. Dominic knocked Maddox down with a shoulder tackle. Rhys hit a springboard dropkick for a one-count, then a stunner out of the ropes for a nearfall at 2:00. Garrini hit some clotheslines into the corner and a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Rhys hit a stunner for a nearfall at 4:00. Garrini hit a massive clothesline, then a Muscle Buster for the pin.

Dominic Garrini defeated Rhys Maddox at 4:33.

8c. Dominic Garrini vs. Koda Hernandez. Just like with ViF, Sabin Gauge came out of the back with Koda, but then headed to the back. They shook hands and immediately traded forearm strikes and chops. Dominic hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Koda hit a Pedigree for a nearfall at 3:00. Garrini applied a rear-naked choke, but Koda immediately ran backwards into the corner to escape. Garrini hit another Muscle Buster for another pin. (And that is why I hate gauntlets; Koda shouldn’t have lost this quickly.)

Dominic Garrini defeated Koda Hernandez at 3:53.

8d. Dominic Garrini vs. Rachel Armstrong. I’m a big fan of Rachel, and she’s talented… but she might be 4’11” and is just not believable against a man the size of Garrini. She wore red gear I don’t think I’ve seen before. She charged at him at the bell and hit some flying forearms. He hit a pump kick to her chest that sent her flying, then some chops and a snap suplex at 1:00. He hit a gut-wrench suplex, tossing her across the ring. Well, at least it’s been believable so far, because he’s tossing her around like a rag doll.

Rachel tried some chops; he dropped her with one forearm strike, then he hit a Gotch-style piledriver for a nearfall; the commentators were shocked she kicked out. Rachel hit a tornado DDT and she went to the top rope. However, Garrin jumped up, grabbed her in the ropes, and set up for another Muscle Buster. However, she escaped, rolled him up, and got the flash pin.

Rachel Armstrong defeated Dominic Garrini at 3:11.

8e. Rachel Armstrong vs. Sabin Gauge. Sabin is probably the shortest man in this match, but he is still much bigger than Rachel. He hit a German Suplex and a slingshot stunner, then a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Sabin hit a snap suplex, but he missed a top-rope doublestomp. Rachel immediately hit a shotgun dropkick. She went to the top rope for her 450 Splash, but he dropped her stomach-first across the top rope, then hit a top-rope doublestomp to the back for a nearfall at 2:30. Sabin hit some Kawada Kicks to her face. She hit an impressive Poison Rana for a nearfall, then her 450 Splash for the pin.

Rachel Armstrong defeated Sabin Gauge at 3:45.

8f. Rachel Armstrong vs. Marino Tenaglia. Marino charged into the ring and stomped on her, even before removing his jacket. He removed that, but he kept her grounded. He hit a snap suplex and was booed. He hit a series of suplexes and blows to her back, then a buzzsaw kick to her face at 3:00. Rachel hit a second-rope huracanrana, then a Sliced Bread out of the corner, but Marino rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Marino hit a DDT onto the ring apron, and she collapsed to the floor. In the ring, he hit a DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. Marino jumped up and yelled at the ref. Marino grabbed the title belt, but the ref confiscated it. Marino tried a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but the ref saw it. Rachel rolled up Marino for the flash pin.

Rachel Armstrong defeated Marino Tenaglia at 6:41.

* Marino jumped to his feet and stomped on her a couple of times. Kevin Ku ran to the ring and chased him off.

8g. Rachel Armstrong vs. Kevin Ku. She hit a Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 2:00, then a superkick, then a 450 Splash for a visual pin, but the ref was down. Ku hit a clubbing clothesline, then a piledriver for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups, and Ku hit a brainbuster for the pin.

Kevin Ku defeated Rachel Armstrong at 4:22 to win the gauntlet and the vacant BLP Heavyweight Title.

Final thoughts: A solid show. Again, Bishop is healthy now and has been competing elsewhere, so it’s unfortunate he’s not here to drop the belt to someone on the roster. The crowd loved watching Rachel win three straight, highly improbable mini-matches. As I noted, I’m just not a big fan of gauntlets, and this match is a good example of the flaw of that, with some really good, top-tier wrestlers getting pinned rather quickly.

Omen-Royal was really good and was the best here. Myron-Bang-Matthews takes second, and I’ll go with the Kobain-Fly brawl for third. None of the gauntlet mini-matches stood out as must-see viewing. I get that a lot of people love intergender matches… but why not just let Rachel Armstrong face Leyla Hirsch and let them tear it up? I’d much rather watch that.

I do feel bad for BLP because they struggle to draw. I recall a year or two ago, they drew almost no one to Chicago in a building that AAW routinely packs. There are some good talents here (and I wouldn’t watch the show if I didn’t enjoy seeing them wrestle.)