AEW Collision rating: Did the Homecoming theme provide a boost?

October 15, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 286,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The prior week’s Collision averaged 226,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. There was no Collision on October 12, 2024, due to the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

